Popular Nollywood actress, Helen Paul is getting massive hailing on social media following her recent post on Instagram

The entertainer shared a piece of advice on the benefits of reducing the number of friends and focusing on oneself

Helen listed the distractions that come with having too many fans and Nigerians have reacted by commending her

Nigerian female entertainer Helen Paul, also known as Tatafo, is advising her followers on social media about the importance of reducing one's circle.

The actress shared an image with a powerful inscription about friendship on her Instagram page as she gave her two cents on it.

Helen urged her followers to reduce their friends so as to focus on themselves. According to her:

"When you reduce your friends, you reduce gossip, you reduce envy, you reduce stress and trouble. You increase your focus."

Nigerians react to Helen Paul's advice

A number of Helen Paul's followers have trooped to the comment section of the post to share their opinion about it, most of them greatly commended her for her words of wisdom.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Emperoryuliy:

"No truer word..working for me like magic."

Iam_howdy:

"Wisdom by tatafo."

Olori_olak:

"Know this and know peace."

Ransom_pillars:

"When are you launching your book on wisdom nuggets."

Ezehemmanuelchike:

"You can not be gathering assembly of people just as we gather them on Facebook and follow them on instagram as monitoring spirit and call them friends."

Peggychuksy:

"It depends on the type of friends you keep."

Progress2299:

"Mama just ask us to focus on the important and leave trouble for who get am."

