Nollywood stars Kate Henshaw and Michelle Dede have been tensioning many online families of Rita Dominic, and her hubby Fidelis Anosike as their white wedding takes place in the UK

The newly wedded couple Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike earlier in their year had their traditional wedding Imo state, but are currently in London for their white wedding

Several videos have surfaced online from London from the couple's wedding eve party, where veteran actress Kate Henshaw was seen seriously booging down and grooving

Earlier in the week, the news of Rita Dominic's wedding, which was set to take place in the UK, went viral.

It was announced then that Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede and a couple of others were the esteemed individuals who would be on Rita's Bridesmaid train.

Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede and Chioma Akpotha step out in style for Rita Dominic's white wedding as bridesmaids. Photo credit: @chiomaakpotha/@k8henshaw/@the_commensection

Source: Instagram

And with some of the videos that have surfaced online from the wedding, they didn't disappoint as they stepped out looking stunning in their pitch-white gowns.

The movie stars Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede, and Chioma Akpotha have been dropping some stunning images and videos from London on their socials, tensioning us. We can't get enough of it.

See videos of Kate Henshaw and Michelle Dede stepping out for Rita Dominic as her bridesmaid:

See how netizens reacted to the videos of Rita Dominic's bridesmaids below:

@best.of_surprises:

"So beautiful...Kate Henshaw never disappoints."

@flawless_apartments:

"God truly make everything beautiful in his own time congratulations Riri."

@iamchibueazay:

"Oh look at my Michelle na I just love that woman."

@nuttysultry:

"See women nah. Black, beautiful and killing it."

@mimithrift_blazers:

"Too much cuteness in a video."

@nubiancaje:

"These women take good care of themselves. Still find it hard to believe aunty is already 50. Omo!"

@creamychoco568:

"Wait, Rita Dominic is 47yrs?"

@pretty.salome:

"Someone is missing here, Where is chioma Akpotha."

@agnes__jacobs:

"50 is the new 18… whadafeck…"

First look: video of Rita Dominic getting glammed for her wedding surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that as friends, family, and fans wait in anticipation for the celebration of love in honour of Rita Dominic and her media entrepreneur beau, Fidelis Anosike, a video of the bride has surfaced.

The video posted by Dominic's friend and fellow veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, sees the happy bride getting some final touches from her makeup artist.

For her special day, the glowing bride opted for a centre-part full ponytail and a beautifully soft, glam look. Surrounded by her bridesmaids and the photo team, Dominic is all smiles, dressed in a puffy-sleeved lacey dress with a plunging neckline, which appears to be her 'pre-wedding dress' look.

Source: Legit.ng