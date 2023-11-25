Former vice president of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and his first lady are celebrating their 34 years of marriage

To commemorate the milestone, Osinbajo posted romantic videos and photos to thank his wife and express his love for her

Osinbajo reminded the world of the importance and significance of his beautiful wife as he assured her of more beautiful years ahead

Former vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife, Dolapo, are celebrating their 34 years of marital bliss.

Professor Osinbajo posted a video to Instagram on Saturday, November 25, where he lamented to his wife that he was losing energy.

Former vice president Yemi Osinbajo celebrates wife on their 34th wedding anniversary Credit: @profosibanjo

Source: Instagram

In another set of images, he can be seen sporting customised Crocs with "Dolly," his wife's pet name, written on them, while his wife can be seen with her Crocs with "Prof" as her inscription.

In the post's caption, Yemi wished his wife a happy anniversary as they celebrate incredible years of togetherness.

"To Dolly,

"My good thing and special favour from the Lord: 34 incredible years today, Happy Anniversary @dolapoosinbajo !!!!"

See his post below

Netizens join prof Yemi Osinbanjo to celebrate his anniversary

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

balo_ng:

"Your darling wife is such an attentive woman. You two look so good together, one of the meekest couple you'll see anywhere in the world. Cheers to many more years of togetherness."

emmykingomolewa:

"It's the intentionality of your love for me. Pls sir/ma, we plead for a marriage conference with you sir/ma. Pls, hear my cry pls. I want to know and also learn."

flakes_ff:

"Awwww never seen this playful side of you sir, your amazing bond is glaring for anyone to see. God continue to keep you bonded in his love. Happy Anniversary MA n Sir."

vanessa_kelechi:

"Happy anniversary: May your marriage story keep inspiring genuine people to find their way into God ordained marriages. May God cover your home."

emmanuelisgreat:

"It’s the way she said “hanhan”. She’s so adorable, with a gentle man just right by her sideI’m grateful for you sirCongratulations and Happy Anniversary."

4labokay:

"This is the cutest. It's just so beautiful. Happy anniversary to our very own H.E., may God continue to bless your home."

shayide1:

"Happy anniversary my great Akokite & wife. Wishing you 80yrs together, good health in strength, bliss, joy with smiles. Congratulations."

harbeysalam:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you two. May God continue to shower his blessings on your union and household. I tap from this blessing as on myself and my family."

victoriaajiji:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary wish you many more beautiful years."

tayofak:

"Happy Anniversary prof and mama. May grace abound. We love you dearly."

E-Money's 42nd birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the celebrity businessman E-Money clocked the new age of 42 in February 2023.

The billionaire business mogul took to his Instagram page with a video showing how he kicked off celebrations for his big day. A traditional praise singer stormed E-Money's mansion and serenaded him with sweet words as he descended his staircase.

E-Money walked after the praise singer, who did his thing and led him outside the mansion, where an even grander entourage awaited him.

Source: Legit.ng