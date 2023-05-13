Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared a sweet video of his Star Dike, his son who he had with his second wife, Judy Austin

The cute video showed the young lad running while playing with his toys as Judy was also spotted with him

Sharing the video on his Facebook page, Yul gushed about his son growing up so fast, which stirred reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Amid the different reactions that have trailed his return to social media, Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has shared a heartwarming video of Star Dike, his son whom he had with his second wife, Judy Austin.

In the adorable video he shared on his Facebook page, Star could be running and playing with his toys in their living room as Judy tried to help him.

Yul Edochie stirs reactions with a new video of his son. Credit: @yuledochie @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The proud dad gushed about his son, who he admitted was growing so fast.

He added a caption that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Star Dike Yul-Edochie, Growing up so fast."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Yul Edochie's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Amanda Chisom:

"He has really grown , may God continue to protect the children from your dramas."

Ifeoma Mogo:

"Yeso Star, ur second wife's first son for u is growing very fast, while ur first son with ur first wife just died at 16yrs just a month ago. Nnam u need wisdom."

Scholastica Ehiemere:

"Unbelievable!! Someone that just buried his son recently is doing all these. You have actually convinced me that all is certainly not well with you anymore. Chai! Really sad!"

Chinenye Juliet Ike:

"Such a handsome boy look so much like his dad,may God preserve you my child.."

Jaruma reacts to Yul Edochie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Jaruma weighed in on Yul Edochie's marriage saga.

Jaruma said Yul feels Judy is the one giving him peace as she added that the actor would cry if his first wife finally leaves.

In her words:

“When a Man cheats on his wife, she despises him so much & pushes him away. Now he feels this Judy is the one giving him peace but he will surely cry when May finally Leaves..!!"

Source: Legit.ng