Late Sound Sultan's daughter Zara has remembered her father in a lovely way

The look-a-like daughter wore one of her late father's shirts and posed for photos in it

Fans have reacted to the lovely picture as they pray for the soul of the late singer to continue resting

Zara, the beautiful daughter of late singer Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiyu Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan has specially celebrated her father.

Recall the Legit. ng has reported that the singer died at the age of 44 in 2021 after a short battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

Late Sound Sultan’s daughter wears father shirt. Photo credit @faridafasasi

Source: Instagram

His wife, friends, and family have been celebrating his life and times in special ways since then.

In a picture posted on Instagram by the late singer's wife, Farida, their only daughter rocked a shirt owned by her father. The shirt which looked good on her has a lovely yellow design on it.

This is not the first time that the singer's children and wife would wear some of his clothing. A few months ago, his children recreated his pose as they wore some of his clothes.

See the photo here:

Fans react to the picture posted by Farida, widow of late Sound Sultan

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the widow of the late singer. Here are some of the comments below.

@dareynow:

"Love it."

@cutestjeweller:

"Rest Easy Bro."

@classybankz:

"Rest on bruva. I love you but I knew Allah loves ,you more ."

@folaadaivd:

"My love."

@crownwealth07:

"Baby girl rock daddy’s shirt so well ."

@classpopsignature:

"Am so happy you got marry to a peaceful family without drama that keeps your husband legacy forever. Not drama kings queens who allow everyone to use their dead son to trend and cash out on internet. No family is perfect though but thank God for urs. God will continue to be there for you and make you strong."

@estah_o:

"Diamonds are forever. Rest easy King."

@nimsheffvarietystore:

"You look so amazing baby girl. Daddy's star girl ."

@odubanjooluwaseni:

"Rest on naija ninja ."

@dattahiwowari:

"She's slow beautiful."

2Baba mourns best friend Sound Sultan two years after demise

Legit. ng had earlier reported that singer 2Baba had remembered his best friend two years after he had died.

The widow of the singer had shared a video to mark his second death anniversary and 2baba also joined some other celebrities to remember the late singer.

He wrote that he would mourn him till he joined him and shared a throwback picture they took together.

Source: Legit.ng