Mohbad’s Dad’s Alleged Girlfriend Locked Up in Court, Video Trends, People React
- A video of a woman alleged to be Mohbad's dad's girlfriend has gone viral on social media
- In the short clip, the woman who was locked up was said to have been distracting the court session
- The viral video comes weeks after Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, shared how Mohbad's dad and his girlfriend used to meet at their house
The death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad has continued to bring up different controversies amid calls for justice.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad's family appeared before a court on Wednesday, November 2022, where the singer's brother claimed his childhood friend Prime Boy was the main suspect.
A viral video reported to be from the court claimed Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba's girlfriend, was locked up for causing distractions.
The report revealed that Mohbad's dad's lover refused to heed warnings, which made the judge order her to be locked up.
She was, however, released when the court sitting was over as people pleaded on her behalf.
Watch a viral clip of woman alleged to be Mohabd's dad's girlfriend below:
This is coming after Mohbad's wife Wunmi recounted how the singer's dad and his girlfriend used to meet at their house.
Netizens react to viral video of Mohbad's dad's alleged girlfriend
See some of the reactions below:
tessglitz:
"Na wa o...see family."
iam_pakomungorahofficial:
"Papa Imole na pastor nah …. Where girlfriend come again ….kilode."
simplyrolly_b:
"This family is just distracting themselves."
omie_essentials:
"Daddy mohbad girlfriend he God."
marychinenye.okafor.3:
"So baba actually has a girlfriend and he was accusing wunmi up and down. What a shame. Mohbad’s mother knows the reason she left the marriage."
"As expected": Reactions as Mohbad's brother testifies in court, mentions prime suspect in his death
dotun_victor:
"Season movie, we will watch this movie still etenity,this film no go finish."
Mohbad's aunt slams singer's mum, Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman, allegedly Mohbad's paternal aunt, put his mum, wife, and actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo on full blast.
The elderly woman claimed Mohbad's mum left him and his siblings and went ahead to get pregnant for another man.
She also asked Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh to back off from Mohbad's case.
