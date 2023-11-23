A video of a woman alleged to be Mohbad's dad's girlfriend has gone viral on social media

In the short clip, the woman who was locked up was said to have been distracting the court session

The viral video comes weeks after Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, shared how Mohbad's dad and his girlfriend used to meet at their house

The death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad has continued to bring up different controversies amid calls for justice.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad's family appeared before a court on Wednesday, November 2022, where the singer's brother claimed his childhood friend Prime Boy was the main suspect.

A viral video reported to be from the court claimed Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba's girlfriend, was locked up for causing distractions.

The report revealed that Mohbad's dad's lover refused to heed warnings, which made the judge order her to be locked up.

She was, however, released when the court sitting was over as people pleaded on her behalf.

Watch a viral clip of woman alleged to be Mohabd's dad's girlfriend below:

This is coming after Mohbad's wife Wunmi recounted how the singer's dad and his girlfriend used to meet at their house.

Netizens react to viral video of Mohbad's dad's alleged girlfriend

See some of the reactions below:

