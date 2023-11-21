Nigerian gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey generously replaced a young lady's damaged Apple AirPods

The woman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that she accidentally broke one of her AirPods while using them for this year's Hallelujah Challenge

Expressing her inability to afford a replacement, Nathaniel Bassey came across her viral tweet and chose to assist her

Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has replaced a woman's broken Apple AirPods. The lady's earrings were reportedly damaged during the viral Hallelujah Challenge.

The young woman, identified as Funke, tweeted that she had accidentally broken one of the AirPods she used during this year's Hallelujah challenge.

Nathaniel Bassey buys new AirPods for lady after Hallelujah challenge Credit: @deyinkaa_ @nathanielbassey

She cried out that she couldn't afford a new one and was forced to pray, hoping it would start functioning correctly.

Nathaniel Bassey was intrigued by the tweet and promptly asked for her bank details, where he made payments for a new AirPod.

Funke thanks Nathaniel Bassey for the new Airpods

The grateful woman took to X to share pictures of her new device after the gospel minister sent money.

She revealed that the first thing she would listen to with it was the singer's latest song, Jesus Iye.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Nathaniel Bassey's kindness

@KingVicx:

"This is so lovely. Thank you Pastor Nath! God bless you sir."

@TosinofJesus:

"Okurrrrrrrrrrrr. Truly truly, you're a giver. Thank you PN."

@V_shiloris:

"This is so beautiful. Thank you so much Pst Nath."

@thedigitalzoe:

"Loveet for you."

@Mp7darapper:

"No be my three months pay I dey see so? I am not poor in Jesus name."

