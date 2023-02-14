Veteran American rapper Snoop Dogg recently took to his Instagram page to make use of Nigerian actor Aki's meme to pass a message

Aki, who seemed to be stunned by how far his meme had gone online, gushed and couldn't help but laugh as he reacted to Snoop Dogg's post

Many of Aki's colleagues as well as fans and followers, flooded his comment section with messages as many applauded him

Veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki, has reacted to a post shared by popular American rapper Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram page to share Aki's meme while passing a message to his fans and followers about scam.

Snoop Dog sends message to fans using Aki's meme. Credit: @snoopdogg @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

The veteran rapper added a caption that read:

“When you order a book called “How to scam people” and it still hasn’t arrived after 3 months.”

Reacting, Aki took to his Instagram page to share a screenshot from Snoop Dogg's page and added a caption which showed he was stunned by the rapper's action.

He wrote:

“Aaaaah! What a caption @snoopdogg ”

See the post below:

Fans hail Aki

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

charlesinojie:

"You never see anything."

chiefimo

"Dem don scam you be that congratulations."

stunnauno:

"If only you people know how legendary you both are."

iconhills:

"Aki u have arrived b4 the ordered book ."

kellynicee_:

"You’re a legend ❤️."

iamperryblink:

"No day wey i nor dey see ur memes for whatsapp status ."

megaluzyolub0y:

"Normally Aki and pw pw pic and video dey take over the world."

nasiru_abubakar419:

"Even after your movie career you are still relevant LEGEND ."

fr_tz_:

"Aki and ukwa are full time Memes CEO ."

call.me.kuskus:

"Nah your stickers dey give me joy for this naija this days."

georgepkanjuchi.545:

"You just have no idea!!!!! If you know how many people use your face on their post everyday.. especially you and your frien heeee you'll jump to the roof. ."

Source: Legit.ng