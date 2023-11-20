A talented Nigerian artist based in Ibadan put a smile on the face of a policewoman he saw on the street

The artist drew the policewoman with speed and handed the artwork to her, making her feel loved

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, told Legit.ng in a WhatsApp chat that money is not everything and that he likes making people happy

A Nigerian artist known for making people happy drew a policewoman he met in the streets.

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, met the policewoman at the Dogo Apata Ibadan, Oyo state.

The policewoman was all smiles after she got the free artwork. Photo credit: TikTok/@davspen_art.

Source: TikTok

The woman was sitting down and talking to a trader. She was oblivious to the fact that someone was drawing her.

It was when the artwork reached her hand that she realised it was her face that was captured on the paper.

Immediately after she received the artwork, her mood changed as she smiled broadly in overwhelming happiness.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the artwork, David said his joy comes from making his subjects happy.

When asked if he gets paid by his subjects, he said money is not everything. His words:

"I’ve never felt bad, not for once, for not being paid. Everything isn’t about money! Making people happy is a blessing, and I believe Mother Nature has its way of rewarding people. Sometimes people call me from abroad to appreciate my work, and some send money as a gift."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as policewoman receives free artwork

@Questioni said:

"Awwwwwwwwn! So Fine, I wish I could get one I will surely frame it on my desk. More grace dear."

@Ola ni Lincoln commented:

"She’s so happy."

@Ahmed Yousif said:

"Her mood has really changed."

@IBUKUNOLUWANIMI said:

"God bless you bro."

@Di Maigida said:

"Awesome... you're so gifted bro."

Kuli kuli seller gets N5k from street artist

Also, in another story, Legit.ng reported that the same brilliant street artist made a beautiful artwork of a woman who sells kuli kuli, and she was excited to receive it.

After he posted the artwork on social media, a fan of his sent him the sum of N5,000 to give to the kuli kuli seller.

A TikTok video showed when the woman got the money, and she jumped up in uncontrollable excitement.

Source: Legit.ng