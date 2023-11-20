A post shared online by Davido's alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, where she slammed Nigerians, goes viral

Anita Brown's post comes hours after clips of Chioma at Davido's concert dancing and having fun trended

The controversial American lady noted in her post that Nigerians were obsessed with her, and they all wished her evil amidst her pregnancy scandal

Controversial American social media personality and singer Anita Brown has stirred the ire of many Nigerians with some comments she shared on her page.

Anita Brown became a popular figure amongst many Nigerians a while back after she went online to accuse Davido of getting her pregnant.

Davido's alleged girlfriend, Anita Brown, slams Nigerians for taunting her with clips of Chioma at her hubby's concert. Photo credit: @ninatheelite/@afromixx

She claimed that she never knew he was married and they had been lovers for a long time, all through the period he was with Chioma Rowland.

However, her recent posts celebrating Davido and Chioma's relationship, marriage and even the birth of their twins have stirred reactions.

Anita Brown tells Nigerians to move on and stop wishing her evil

In a recent post, the controversial personality slammed Nigerians as obsessed people with a dysfunctional brain.

She admitted in her post that she was never pregnant. The singer's alleged side chic also noted that she never shared any evidence or image of her belly swelling or protruding.

Anita noted that it was Nigerians who created photoshopped images and used to allege she was pregnant.

Here's an excerpt of Anita Brown's lengthy comment about Nigerians:

"The other side so mad I'm not pregnant. The moment i stopped posting on Instagram and took a break, the same moment they photoshop pictures of me because they thought i was going to announce i had a miscarriage, which I DIDNT! (y’all was tight lmao) Thinking Y’all Steps Ahead When Y’all Really Just OverThinking for Me."

See Anita Brown's post:

Anita locks her comment section

Legit.ng was unable to gather reactions from Nigerians to Anita Brown's posts as her comment section was locked.

