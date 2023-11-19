Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, has now reacted to a new video of the singer’s wife, Chioma

A video recently made the rounds of Chioma dancing and having a good time at Davido’s AWAY concert in Atlanta

The video raised a comment from Anita Brown and many Nigerians reacted to her speaking on Davido’s wife

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s wife, Chioma’s recent action has drawn a reaction from the music star’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown.

Recall that Chioma recently trended on social media after a new video of her happily dancing and singing at Davido’s AWAY concert made the rounds.

Nigerians blow hot as Davido's Anita Brown reacts to Chioma's dancing video. Photos: @ninatheelite, @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the video was shared online, Anita Brown took to her Instagram stories to react to it. The US businesswoman opened up on what she felt about Chioma.

According to Anita, she is genuinely happy for Chioma and she even referred to her as a sister. Not stopping there, the US socialite told netizens to stop tagging her on the video because she’s also doing big things with her life.

She wrote it part:

“I’m truly happy for sis! Can y’all stop tagging me!”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as Anita Brown speaks on new video of Chioma dancing

Anita Brown’s comment on the video of Chioma soon caught the attention of many Nigerians. A number of them accused the American lady of being obsessed with Davido’s wife.

Read some of their comments below:

thelma_cte:

“This lady is obsessed with Chioma. E come be like say na Chioma date her come break her heart.”

shomie_thickana:

“No one tagged her but I am happy she saw our Chioma dancing to HER HUSBAND’s song.”

iamvivian_ngene:

“She don bow the pressure is getting wesser she no know no say Chioma na Igbo girl. She think say na America girl wey go file for divorce immediately Dey play.”

oluwachanni:

“This one cannot just stand seeing Chioma trending, she go wan join body.”

shimmer_joy:

“But truth be told,Nigerians too do! Why tagging her? I have seen like 5 people tagging her on blogs!”

odjegbas_princess:

“Nobody tagged you . Go away .”

oyin_mix_mola:

“Shame is catching me on her behalf .”

crownoloniyo:

“Anita mind since yesterday no fit reach ground naija people no fit allow her ,that country too like vawulence Pele Anita.”

porsche_anderson:

“Anita you mustn’t talk.”

official_bellajay:

“Nobody tagged you sister!! Plus know when to rest!”

