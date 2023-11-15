Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Rema recently made history as he became the youngest musician to sell out the O2 Arena

Before going on stage to make history, Rema had penned an emotional note online to Burna Boy for being the one who introduced him to the O2 Arena audience

A video of Rema's senior colleague Burna Boy watching his performance Live from Downtown Houston, Texas, with his team trends

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy isn't particularly one of the most famous artists within the Nigerian music industry.

However, a recent gesture of love and camaraderie between Burna Boy and Rema is doing a lot for ODG's outward persona.

Reactions trail video of Burna Boy watching Rema's live performance from the O2 Arena. Photo credit:@burnaboygram/@heisrema

Fast-rising global superstar Rema recently made history as the youngest African artist to sell out the O2 Arena in London.

However, before performing at the O2 Arena, Rema penned a touching note online to Burna Boy, thanking him for being the first person to introduce him to the London crowd at his show two years earlier.

Burna Boy watches Rema's O2 performance live

Even though the African Giant didn't react to Rema's post, a clip of Burna Boy and his entire crew watching Rema's performance at the O2 Arena has gone viral.

In the trending clip, Burna Boy was seen watching his younger colleagues' performance in front of the TV with great excitement.

See the clip below:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's video watching Rema's performance

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

@Rooney0018:

"Watching over the next generation!!"

@Alexander19aris:

"See as ODG seat for front, Aura too much."

@nihiinn:

"I’m not impressed, he should have been there."

@dahnnysparrow:

"Watching a performance of the same Afro-beats he said has no meaning."

@Tripleniine:

"Evidence dey."

@Prettymarissa9:

"Rema owned the O2 Arena stage with unmatched energy and talent! From hit after hit to a magnetic stage presence, it was a performance to remember. Rema, you set the O2 on fire!"

@purplemabell:

"We rise by lifting others."

@SABIboy3311:

"I love this, no underrating, they are ready to learn even from the youngies, respect them."

@adeyemiyrn_:

"Youngest artiste to ever sell out the 02 Arena."

@Mr_CHIDI_PETERS:

"Real recognize Real..."

