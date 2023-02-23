Popular Nigerian rapper, Oladips, has taken to social media to lament about the behaviour of some people after his experience

Popular Nigerian rapper, Oladips, has taken to social media to share an unpleasant experience he had after the death of his father.

Recall that on February 13, 2023, Oladips announced on social media that his father had passed on.

In a new development, the music star took to his Twitter page to complain about people’s behaviour after he went home to mourn his father.

Rapper Oladips recounts how his hood people were begging for money after his dad's death. Photos: @Oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, despite being at home because of his father’s death, people in the hood were still buzzing his phone to ask him for money. He expressed disappointment that none of them thought of his mother or his family.

He tweeted:

“Went Back Home/Hood,Cos My Father Died,& These Hood People Re Still Asking Me For Money,Buzzing & Texting My Phone! Nobody Is Concerned About My Moms Or My Family! Yall So Inconsiderate & Heartless Fr…! Same Reason I Don’t Be Fxcking W/ Yall Fr! No Brains At All.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Oladips recounts how people were still begging him for money after his dad’s death

A number of social media users soon reacted to the rapper’s rant, and some of them sympathised with him. Others also shared similar experiences.

A Twitter user, The Fisher, recounted how his eyes were still full of tears at his mother’s wake when a woman came to meet him that the food servers were refusing to give her extra plates to take home.

He wrote:

“During my mom's wake keeping. With full tears in my eyes a grown up woman came to whisper to me that the people serving food are refusing to give her 2 extra plates for her kids... you're your strength brother.”

See his tweet below:

See more reactions below:

Notinyourimagination:

“It is what it is bro …. Every one seems to have reasons for their actions stay strong king.”

nolimitmarley_:

“This sh*it crazy cos it actually happened to me.”

yun_1bee:

“Seriously this life you’re all you have. Nobody really care .”

olanrewaju0831:

“That one sef dey Na Oju Aiye every1 gat for each other ✌.”

Dont_fold:

“No be lie sha.. same happened to me.. I just weak for humans.”

badmachala:

“Once you're gone ,you're gone.”

dr._timz:

“Omoo second plate keeh??????? That guy supposed knack that woman cord.”

braccokash:

“Make egbon adugbo no chop again?”

klaxik_:

“No be everybody get sense normally…..forget about age.”

