Rapper Oladips seems to have taken a new side with Wizkid days after the music star said the rap niche was dead

Oladips, in a new video, revealed his desire to perform with Wizkid whenever he comes to Nigeria

The rapper said he believed Wizkid was only catching cruise as he urged his colleagues to stop taking things personal

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian rapper Oladips is currently trending over a new video of him begging music star Wizkid for a feature.

This is coming days after Oladips had dropped some rap bars where he dragged Wizkid for saying the rap niche was dead.

Oladips says he knows Wizkid was only catching cruise. Credit: @oladips @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Oladips, in the viral clip, said he knows Wizkid was only catching cruise as he expressed his desire to link up with him whenever he comes to Nigeria.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Wizzy please I like to link when you are in Nigeria, I will to perform I know say Wizkid dey catch cruise. People like to take things personal, like that is the problem of Nigeria. He don talk wetin e talk."

See the video below:

Netizens react Oladips begs to perform with Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

cnifeswrist:

"And dread folks dey get sense o …Wetin come do this boy bayi ? You diss , later dey hype and famz join … smh."

kellyquan31:

"Na only you dey talk , na you they reply yourself The fear of FC. Is the beginning of wisdom , Oladips go and reconcile with Reminisce period All of us dey there for ojota when that dude bring you over from villa."

muiliibrahimsubo1:

"Big Wiz FOREVER GRATEFUL ❤️."

myebi08:

"Who be this one now ."

ademola_savage:

"Star don’t beg to shine."

iamchristianabalogun:

"Swears but sha everyone don wake up lol."

Oladips knocks Wizkid in diss track

Oladips felt the wrath of Wizkid FC after he called out the music star.

Oladips dropped a diss track and noted that the same rap Wizkid trashed is what pushed people like him to the peak of his career.

Shading Wizkid's popular line in his songs, 'she tell me say', Oladips urged his colleague to ask questions before jumping to conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng