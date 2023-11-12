Video as Mohbad's son Liam Light marks his seven months has emerged online and has left people talking

In the short clip, a woman could be heard referring to the young boy as Imole Junior, which was the nickname of his late dad

This is coming amid different controversies that have trailed Mohbad's son's paternity, with many calling for a DNA test

A new video of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's Liam Light as he clocks seven months old has emerged on social media.

The reports revealed that Mohbad and his wife Omowunmi welcomed their son Liam in April 2023.

New video of Mohbad's son trends. Credit: @iammohbad @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, which has stirred emotion, a woman could be heard calling the baby boy Imole Junior as she tried to get his attention by presenting him with a biscuit.

Instagram user Temilola Sobola, who shared the video in a caption, wrote:

“Happy 7 months birthday to Mohbad’s son, Liam. No evil shall befall you. God’s protection will always be on you wherever you are. May you be greater and live longer than your father.”

Watch the video below:

This is coming amid trending conversations about Mohbad's son's paternity, with many calling for a DNA test.

People react to Mohbad's son's video

Reacting to the clip, some netizens asserted that Liam looks exactly like Mohbad. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tiwani___:

"This boy is mohbad carbon copy."

everythingfurniture.ng:

"Even Liam don vex carry him papa face as una wan corner d lil boy."

bukyjaiyesimi:

"Liam is Moh’s SPITTING IMAGE You shall live long on earth, my cute grandbaby. AMEN AND AMEN!!"

impact_sierra_leone:

"Oh my goodness...Imole look at your twin, Liam....The entire face belongs to Mohbad Liam, we love you always and it shall be well with you always."

Mohbad's father shares his position on DNA test

Legit.ng recently reported that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, opened up on how Mohbad got to have a stepmother and how he began music

The late musician’s father also gave his position on a DNA test being conducted for Mohbad’s son, Liam.

Mohbad’s dad explained that he considered his son a friend and that they used to relate like brothers.

