Wigwe University, Isiokpo, has opened its doors to its first set of students and one of the many lecturers at the new varsity has hinted at what the undergraduates should expect

In a Facebook post, the lecturer stated his mission at the varsity, which was founded by Herbet Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO

The academic's Facebook post about Wigwe University has sent social media users into a frenzy

A lecturer at the newly-opened Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Dr Ikyoive Tertsea, has declared his mission statement for his prospective students.

Dr Tertsea is one of the many lecturers who would teach the first set of students at the costly varsity and he is looking forward to the academic challenge.

The lecturer said he intends to offer students a fearless pursuit of knowledge and excellence. Photo Credit: Ikyoive Tertsea, Wigwe University

In a Facebook post on October 18, Dr Tertsea shared pictures in which he wore a customised cap and t-shirt of Wigwe University.

He said he would disrupt the conventional Nigerian education and provide new students with a fearless pursuit of knowledge and excellence. Dr Tertsea wrote:

"At Wigwe University to disrupt the conventional Nigerian education, and offer students a fearless pursuit of knowledge and excellence.

"I am Dr Ikyoive Tertsea.

"And I am FEARLESS."

People celebrate the Wigwe University lecturer

Gondo Isaac said:

"Nice vibes my brother. A former colleague of mine is now there, Dr. Isijola. Please, check on him."

Joshua Akase said:

"Fearless ik joe how is ur Sunday service,many de asked of u like Ahmed JT Akase."

Iniobong Ekpo said:

"De Doctor of Great Academic Doings, SAWUBONA."

Ugber Magdalene Ikyoive said:

"Kwagh doo ber sha Ukan mbagba mbaswa😅.

"I love that for you Bro wam🤗."

Uja Anselm said:

"My man, truly fearless. Enjoy your stay."

Kachii Ver-or said:

"You have the World under your feet 🐾 and it will listen to you. Cheers."

Collins Iorhide Shiejir said:

"Buddy the Dr, continue the good work and congratulations."

