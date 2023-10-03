An expectant Nigerian mother has shared a touching video questioning the duration of pregnancy

In the video shared via TikTok, she displayed her huge baby bump and expressed her desire to give birth soon

Some other pregnant women also shared their experiences while wishing her a safe delivery

A TikTok user with the handle @annabelb26 has captured the attention of netizens with her intriguing video.

In the video, she displayed her baby bump and expressed her impatience and eagerness for the arrival of her baby.

Pregnant woman eagerly awaits baby's arrival Photo credit: @annabelb26/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pregnant woman questions duration of pregnancy

In her video, she hilariously asked how long it takes to complete the stipulated nine-month pregnancy period.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The amusing question resonated with viewers, leading to widespread amusement and engagement on TikTok.

Expectant mothers relate to lady's ordeal as she eagerly awaits delivery day

The comments section became a space for expectant mothers to connect and share their own experiences.

Many pregnant women related to her impatience and the feeling of waiting for their little ones to arrive.

They shared their stories, providing support, empathy, and words of encouragement.

@thick Temmy 65§ said:

“Am just 2 weeks and am tired already.”

@Mide Sugar commented:

“That 9 months sef go far, may God help us adjust am to 5 months.”

@Ivie royal said:

“All pregnancies aren't 9 months some 9 and half 42 weeks almost 10 months.”

@Chubby16 said:

“Story of my life until I realised pregnancy is actually 10 months not. Am tired as hell.”

@Mama reacted:

“Am just 3 months and am tired already.”

@Olukunle Yetunde said:

“Sorry I can understand you.”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman with extraordinary craving laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman identified as @pweetyfaith0 on TikTok opened up about her pregnancy journey and her intense craving for red oil.

She revealed that throughout her nine months of pregnancy, red oil became her ultimate craving, surpassing all other food cravings.

She said;

“Red oil was my craving throughout my 9 months journey."

In a surprising revelation, Faith admitted to breaking a gallon of oil to fulfil her quest to drink red oil. The video showcased the broken container as she indulged in licking the oil.

It also revealed the lengths she went to satisfy her craving. Faith's video sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens on various social media platforms.

Many expressed surprise and amusement at her unusual craving, while others shared their unique pregnancy cravings.

Source: Legit.ng