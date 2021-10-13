Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola, has shared the story of how she struggled to conceive months after getting married

The actress narrated the painful era of waiting to get pregnant and frequent visits to the hospitals for check-ups in a desperate search for the fruit of the womb

Toriola advised women that are facing similar phase she faced to remain calm and look unto God as she celebrates her son's second birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola, has shared a long epistle of how she struggled to conceive months after getting married.

The proud mother shared the emotional story on her verified Instagram page and also encouraged other women who might be in such a situation.

Actress Wunmi Toriola shares agonising experience of searching for pregnancy. Credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Toriola said she wanted a rest after marriage before getting pregnant but the rest time got unexpectedly longer.

The actress wrote:

"I didn't see it as a problem until someone said “na so e easy, shebi she don dey married,she never get belle, as the playful person I am,it didn’t hit until 6 months passed.Then it started to dawn on me."

She then narrated the stress of visiting hospitals and having two failed Intrauterine inseminations (IUI) and almost going for an In vitro fertilization (IVF) before the miracle pregnancy came.

"Long story cut short, I was told there was no issue that it would come but eager me won't hear I had IUI 2 times, the last one, I started having funny symptom of pregnancy, even without a test I thought I was pregnant and was unnecessarily careful.

"I lost hope in IUI and I was ready for IVF, then miraculously conception came."

She encouraged other women going through a similar journey to stay calm and be closer to God because others have been through worse and they came out strong.

The mother then celebrated her son who will be clocking two years and showered him with lovely prayers.

See the post below:

Reactions

The actress has received loads of congratulations and birthday wishes for her son.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Omolade_bestie:

"Who laugh last laugh best."

Iamakeemadeyemi:

"Awww!! Amen to all your prayers . Zion , God destiny shall be fulfilled in your life. My own baba byship."

Ilesanmi.abimbola:

"I felt dat,thanks for sharing....In advance to Him."

Mbscakesng:

"I believe congratulations mama zee, Happy birthday in advance cute zion."

