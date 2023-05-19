Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, bemoaned his suffering as he began physiotherapy after undergoing knee surgery

Recall that the activist announced that he needed prayers as he prepared for knee surgery in London, United Kingdom

In a recent video on his social media, the singer informed fans and followers of the treatment he is undergoing to ensure he gets fit again

Popular Nigerian rapper and actor Falz published a new video in which he updated his followers on his healing from knee surgery.

Few days ago, he stunned his fans and colleagues when he announced that he had surgery for a terrible injury he got while playing football.

Falz said in a recent video that he attentively followed the doctor's instructions and medical guidance in order to recover rapidly. He said that the voyage had not been easy because he had experienced significant agony.

Falz also thanked his close relatives and fans for their steadfast support and well wishes, as well as the 'Get Well Soon' parcels he got from his buddies.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

"Idan no dey feel pain, na pain dey feel Idan

1st half of May. Physiotherapy begins, Thanks for all the love and well wishes"

Celebrities and fans react as singer Falz begins physiotherapy

kaffydance:

"Awwwn slow and steady bro . The knee needs intentionality and lots of patience ❤️‍. God speed !"

funkejenifaakindele:

"You will sufive hit my lof❤️."

thescarletgomez:

"Omo you are trying ooo ! Had an ACL and meniscus surgery so I know how painful that ishhhh is ! Pele ❤️."

itshelenpaul:

"Thank God for the gift of life. God speed!"

danmolejr_:

"God bless the person that got the memo ❤️❤️ get well soon ."

littlemissdamselnigeria:

"Dear Lord,

We come before you to lift up our brother, @falzthebahdguy, who is struggling with leg pain. We pray for his healing and comfort during this difficult time. Please be with him and alleviate his pain both physically and emotionally. We also pray that he may be able to resume his music career with full strength and health."

