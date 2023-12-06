Emma OhMyGod and his wife have shared a video from their colourful baby shower on social media

The couple who already have a daughter during their baby shower revealed they are expecting a baby girl

Congratulation messages have been pouring in for Emma OhMyGod and his household on social media

Comedian and singer Emmanuel Edunjobi, better known as Emma OhMyGod or Emma OMG, recently took to his social media timeline to announce that he and his wife, Yetunde, were expecting a new baby.

Sharing a video online, Emma's wife was seen seated on the floor while their little daughter was spotted beside her.

Family and friends rejoice with Emma OhMyGod and wife. Credit: @emmaomagod

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Emma OhMyGod throws baby shower

In a latest update, Emma OhMyGod has shared a video from his baby shower, which appeared to have taken place outside the country.

The comedian and his wife were surrounded by their loved ones and friends, who joined them in celebrating.

A clip from the event showed the moment Emma and his wife revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Emma OhMyGod made headlines after dressing like a girl to sing Davido's Aye.

Fans congratulate Emma OhMyGod and wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, see them below:

abimbolacraig:

"See glow!!! God is so good! Congratulations guys."

kie_kie__:

"Sooooooooo beautiful."

thelizzyo:

"Beautiful all around. Congrats over and over."

iyannuoluwaa:

"Indeed, God makes all things beautiful in his own time."

mumconfessions:

"Thank God!!! Congratulations guys."

boo_the_brand:

"Congratulations!!! GOODNEWS everywhere! God is so good!"

onyinyechie_:

"Jesus iyeee!! Thank You Jesus!! Congratulations."

temithompson:

"Hearty congratulations to your family. Watching the YouTube video brought tears of joy."

praise_collections247:

"Safe delivery in Jesus's name Amen. Congratulations."

wunmi_royaltydwellings:

"Congratulations to you my people Olorunseun."

lizzy72273100:

"Congratulations to the family, may the lord bless the baby."

Stan Nze and wife throw baby gender reveal party

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi warmed hearts as they shared videos from their baby's gender reveal party.

The couple, during the party, revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Stan and his wife welcomed their first child in October.

Source: Legit.ng