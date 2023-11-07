Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Mercy Eke has set tongues wagging after a clip of her flaunting her new home went viral

The reality TV star shared a clip of her new fully automated smart home on Snapchat as she speaks to her home manager Alexa

In the trending video, Mercy could be heard asking her robotic home manager to open the windows of her living room

Two-time BBNaija finalist Mercy Eke has left many tongues wagging on social media as a clip of her flaunting her beautiful new smart home goes viral.

The BBNaija star in the viral clip was heard speaking to her home manager, Alexa, to help with some little house chores.

Alexa is a robotic artificial intelligence that can be sent on some home errands.

Fans react to Mercy Eke's video flaunting her smart home

The clip of Mercy Eke flaunting her new smart home has got people talking online. Some teased the BBNaija star, while many didn't see the need for her to show off her smart online.

One fan noted that she shouldn't always come off as someone who always wants to be in the news because she's in "no competition" with anybody.

Mercy Eke's video made the rounds after news of her former colleague, Cee-C, receiving a house gift worth N120m went viral.

See video of Mercy Eke flaunting her new smart home below:

See how netizens reacted to Mercy Eke's video

Here are some of the reactions the viral clip stirred online:

@nnephoenix:

"Hate her or love her, she's a smart woman and only the smart rule this world."

@xupafiree:

"Before Alexa open am I don go buy new cotton come back."

@itsoretoyou:

"This speaker has been doing things for years this isn’t new. HOW IS THIS NEWS?"

@moyotheshawty:

"Love this curtain thing on Amazon. it’s worth the 80 bucks especially for lazy people."

@i__am__a_superhuman:

"Poor man pikin like me go think say na juju."

@veevyann_:

"One day me sef go Dey send Alexa on an errand."

@giolandey:

"Alexa can you get me amala/ewedu from iya tao canteen."

@dirasthriftstore:

"There are levels to this things, only one Lambo."

@kingz_luxury_:

"Lambo livin, She earned the lifestyle."

Mercy Eke reveals why nobody wanted her to win All Stars show

Legit.ng recalls reporting when reality TV star Mercy Eke wept profusely on Hero Daniels show days after the BBNaija All Star finale.

She noted during her interview that her time on the BBNaija All Stars show was much more challenging than her first time in Biggie's house.

She spoke about having to survive multiple attacks and high-level toxicity both on the show and outside the house.

