BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has continued to achieve great feats and fans continue to express their admiration

The reality star who recently clocked 28 bought herself a second house in Lagos and photos of the property has made the rounds online

Fans have been able to catch a glimpse of Mercy’s home’s impressive interior and they gushed over how far she has come

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, is no doubt taking big steps after rising to fame and her fans are very pleased by it.

The reality show star celebrated her 28th birthday on September 29 and shared the news of her recently purchased second house in Lagos.

Mercy shared photos of the luxury property on social media as fans celebrated with her on her new age.

Lovely interior photos of Mercy Eke's new Lagos mansion leaves fans in awe. Photos: @ijeomadaisy, @nedcomoaks

In a new development, photos of the impressive interior of Mercy’s new home has now made the rounds on social media.

In series of photos posted by @ijeomadaisy on Instagram and sighted by Legit.ng, Mercy’s new home boasts of a large sitting room, an impressive and spacious kitchen as well as a very beautiful bedroom among other things.

See photos of the property below:

Social media users react

It wasn’t long after photos of what was said to be Mercy Eke’s home went viral online that fans started to express their admiration for the young lady.

A number of them were in awe of the breathtaking interior of her new house and noted that having money is a good thing.

Read some of their comments below:

Richie_boston1999:

“God has shown MERCY to Mercy .”

Kris272020:

“So beautiful. Mercy has done so well for herself.”

Iamsylvia_sylviatalks:

“See how they show the inside sharp sharp, some people no gree show their own since last year .”

Zully_zy:

“Wow, it's beautiful.”

Her_royalutiee:

“She dey find house help ? I just want to be here!! .”

Dndluxury_:

“Breathtaking interior ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sochima1_:

“So beautiful.”

Letusrant1:

“Doings get level mercy na jagaban.”

