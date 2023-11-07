Nigerian rapper Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known as Reminisce, spurred emotions as he spoke about his late junior colleague Mohbad

In a recent podcast episode, the indigenous rapper revealed that it was Olamide who introduced him to the deceased

Reminisce highlighted that it was the YBNL boss who made sure he and Mohbad worked on his song despite his initial rejection

Nigerian rapper Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, popularly known as Reminisce, has revealed the influence of his colleague Olamide on the career of the late singer Mohbad.

The indigenous rapper, during his recent appearance on the Zero Conditions Podcast, disclosed that it was the YBNL music executive who introduced him to Mohbad.

Reminisce shares how Olamide brought Mohbad to him Credit: @olamide, @iammohbad, @iamreminisce

Source: Instagram

Reminisce mentioned that Mohbad was ecstatic to see him the first time they met and was eager to put him on his Blessed EP.

However, Olamide refused and said it was best he featured on Reminisce's album.

Reminisce noted that he didn't do any talking when they met because Olamide was keen on him working with the late singer, so he watched the process unfold. The Science Student hitmaker ensured Mohbad worked on his verse for the indigenous rap lord.

Mohbad was featured on Reminisce's hit track Shina Peters, released in May 2023, four months before his death.

See the podcast below

Netizens to Reminisce's revelation

Legit.ng captured reactions below:

official_treasurenla:

"If you love Baddo and know say na baba like this ."

otp_exclusive:

"Olamide doing things underground and wont even say a word."

femi_texas__money1972:

"If u like baddo gather here."

am_2tdoctor:

"Mohbad made me download this alaga album...and I must say his song is the biggest and the sweetest in that album ... to be honest badoo a baba no long cap."

mr_keanvic:

"Internet and reality go always Dey 100% different. Baddo always ride for everyone for this industry no cap."

maryvenia:

"This always bring fresh pain to my heart. Boy wey for still dey alive dey break margin."

Olamide, Davido, Do2dtun, other celebs mourn Mohbad

Following the reports of singer Mohbad's demise, popular celebrities in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to mourn Mohbad.

While Olamide took to Twitter to mourn Mohbad, DMW label Davido simply shared Mohbad's picture on his Instastory.

Media personnel do2dtun also shared pictures of him with Mohbad and some colleagues at a show, as he wrote in his caption:

Source: Legit.ng