Nollywood actress Beverly Osu has every reason to be thankful to God as she marks her 30th birthday on Tuesday, September 27

The actress shared a cute picture as she appreciated how close God is taking her to the realization of her goals

Many Nollywood celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have stormed Beverly Osu’s page to celebrate with her

Nigerian actress Beverly Osu has taken to her social media page to share some cute pictures as she marks her 30th birthday on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Beverly shared a stunning picture of herself looking outside a window and went on to pen her sincere appreciation to God, who has kept her alive and helped her realize her set goals.

Beverly Osu shares cute pics. Credit: @beverly_osu

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“30 blessed years I feel so indebted to God Almighty for this very wonderful day of the year. Turning a year older today makes me understand how close God is taking me to the realization of my set goals, just like he has always taken care of my providence. Happy Birthday to Awesome Me. #30thbirthday #blessed“

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Beverly Osu at 30

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

omawonder:

"Happy Birthday to an amazing baby Sis of mine! @beverly_os."

diiadem:

"Happy birthday my love ! It’s been a long time coming ❤️ love you and welcome to the 30th floor, it’s chilled here baby "

sharonojong:

"Happy birthday baby. Love you long time. Keep shining and stay blessed. ❤️❤️❤️."

nikkilaoye:

"Happy 30th birthday dear. God bless you more as you add a new year today Amen ❤️."

biodunstephen:

"Happy birthday you chocolates chunk of beauty."

Source: Legit.ng