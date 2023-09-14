Comedian Bovi has put a funny clip of him imitating the identity of skit maker Brain Jotter

Bovi was seen dressed like Brain Jotter in his usual green shirt and black trousers, as he displayed some of the skit maker's action

The video has since stirred funny reactions from many celebrities including Brain Jotter as many jokingly threatened to sue Bovi

Nigerian A-list comedian Bovi Ugboma better known by his first name has left many laughing after he shared a new video of him mimicking his junior colleague Brain Jotter.

This comes weeks after Bovi mimicked another colleague, Investor Sabinus in a video that went viral.

Bovi shares new video of him acting as Brain Jotter. Credit: @officialbovi @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

In the new video, Bovi was seen rocking Brain Jotter's style, from his signature green shirt and black trousers to his gestures.

Sharing the video, Bovi wrote in his caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I identify as myself in green. Thank God nobody has done this!"

Watch the video below:

Watch another video Bovi shared below:

Fans react to Bovi's video

See some of the reactions below:

brainjotter:

"Is this how annoying i am???. Nahh. I think I’m nicer."

thespianblisstv:

"Boss on behalf of the @brainjotter family, you are hereby issued a $600million for copyright infringement"

scottlamar_:

"Everyone should hide their identity oo."

sharonooja:

"God please this is supposed to be my friend."

iamshortfamily:

"How possessed pple dey behave again? ."

iammcpashun:

"My brain is jotting tinz. People go just wake up see their clone online. Boss Bovi Oooo."

olaryeancahh:

"Looks more like brainjotter than brainjotter."

dsaoflagos:

"Brainjotter come and explain."

ifediatagabrielchijioke:

"I no gree o. Bovi, you suppose whine the waist na."

that_solomon_ii:

"Only @brainjotter is green @officialbovi if you don't agree, go to court."

obioraokpalike:

"Bovi you go pay for that move."

Why Bovi refused to loan a friend money

In another report, Bovi made it clear to a friend that he would not get a N500k loan if he refused to settle his past debt.

The comedian shared a screenshot of his chat with his friend as he asked for N500k to complete his house rent.

Bovi revealed his friend refused to pay back the N25k he borrowed in 2011 for flight ticket.

Source: Legit.ng