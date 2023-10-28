Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' is the latest celebrity to jump on Kizz Daniel's trending Challenge for his new song My G

In a new video, Sabinus, who acted as a bouncer, was seen accompanying a schoolboy as he prevented people from coming close to his client

However, a clip showed the moment the funny man met a senior bouncer who was taller and more hefty

Popular skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, well known as Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, has left netizens laughing over a new video of him participating in singer Kizz Daniel's trending My G Challenge.

In the short video, Sabinus, who played the role of a bouncer, was seen in his signature black and blue outfit as he accompanied a schoolboy.

Sabinus jumps on My G Challenge trend. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

While Sabinus was seen pushing people away from the schoolboy, he, however, faced a difficult challenge when a bigger and taller bouncer approached him.

Watch the hilarious video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the funny comments that trailed Sabinus' video, see them below:

Stan_Nnanna:

"Bouncer don jam bouncer pro Sabinus no well See as dem lift bouncer."

Akewusolaf:

"Trenches celeb, trenches bouncer."

Uncle_sarm:

"Scenes when them bounce your bouncer."

mikeswissy:

"Bros na today Dem employ me for this work o.....Una no tell me say e get limit o."

omorogiec:

"You better trust in God and make him your protector before your bouncer gets bounced."

kinjoshua2017:

"No one is ever beating Sabinus. The best black comedian in the world after Shank."

the_smallie:

"Dem don bounce bouncer Blud thinks he’s Jetli."

PureStanley1:

"Challenge wey we dey manage, e reach ur turn, u turn am into Sabinus crying challenge We have a winner."

ayomidate:

"Bouncer pass Bouncer."

silentpath2007:

"Bouncer and bouncee collect wotowoto."

weetAvril2:

"You saw who big pass you, you get mind go touch chest."

Cute Abiola becomes a bouncer

Legit.ng also reported that Cute Abiola stirred funny reactions with a video of him Kizz Daniel's bodyguard Kelvin Power.

The duo switched roles. While Abiola acted as a bouncer, Kelvin played the role of a big man.

A clip showed Abiola preventing people from coming close to Kelvin Power.

Source: Legit.ng