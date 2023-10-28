Drama As ‘Bouncer’ Sabinus Jumps on Kizz Daniel’s My G Challenge, Tries to Push Hefty Man
- Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' is the latest celebrity to jump on Kizz Daniel's trending Challenge for his new song My G
- In a new video, Sabinus, who acted as a bouncer, was seen accompanying a schoolboy as he prevented people from coming close to his client
- However, a clip showed the moment the funny man met a senior bouncer who was taller and more hefty
Popular skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, well known as Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, has left netizens laughing over a new video of him participating in singer Kizz Daniel's trending My G Challenge.
In the short video, Sabinus, who played the role of a bouncer, was seen in his signature black and blue outfit as he accompanied a schoolboy.
While Sabinus was seen pushing people away from the schoolboy, he, however, faced a difficult challenge when a bigger and taller bouncer approached him.
Watch the hilarious video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the funny comments that trailed Sabinus' video, see them below:
Stan_Nnanna:
"Bouncer don jam bouncer pro Sabinus no well See as dem lift bouncer."
Akewusolaf:
"Trenches celeb, trenches bouncer."
Uncle_sarm:
"Scenes when them bounce your bouncer."
mikeswissy:
"Bros na today Dem employ me for this work o.....Una no tell me say e get limit o."
omorogiec:
"You better trust in God and make him your protector before your bouncer gets bounced."
kinjoshua2017:
"No one is ever beating Sabinus. The best black comedian in the world after Shank."
the_smallie:
"Dem don bounce bouncer Blud thinks he’s Jetli."
PureStanley1:
"Challenge wey we dey manage, e reach ur turn, u turn am into Sabinus crying challenge We have a winner."
ayomidate:
"Bouncer pass Bouncer."
silentpath2007:
"Bouncer and bouncee collect wotowoto."
weetAvril2:
"You saw who big pass you, you get mind go touch chest."
Cute Abiola becomes a bouncer
Legit.ng also reported that Cute Abiola stirred funny reactions with a video of him Kizz Daniel's bodyguard Kelvin Power.
The duo switched roles. While Abiola acted as a bouncer, Kelvin played the role of a big man.
A clip showed Abiola preventing people from coming close to Kelvin Power.
