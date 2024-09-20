Ever since members of the Lord's Chosen Church came forward with their testimonies, social media users have not stopped using the phrase

Tomike, Osas and Veekee James were seen online acting in a skit where Veekee James spoke about the unlimited affection she gets from her man

Osas and Tomike's reaction to Veekee's statements sent social media users into laughter as they made comments online

The Lord's Chosen trend may not end anytime soon, as social media users and celebrities will not stop promoting it.

The latest trio to hop on the trend are Veekee James, Tomike Adeoye, and Osas Ighodaro, who were seen in a recent skit.

Fans react as Veekee James, Tomike & Osas shoot a skit about Lord's Chosen. Credit: @veekee_james, @tomike_a, @officialosas

Source: Instagram

It is no longer news that Veekee James has been bombarding social media with videos and photos of her and her husband's display of love.

In the skit, the fashion designer acted as though she was choking, and when her friends asked what was wrong, she said it was her husband. She noted that he loved her so much and it was choking.

Tomike responded by slapping Veekee across the face with a bouquet of flowers while Osas gave her an irritating look.

The actress later looked at Veekee and said the trending "I am a Chosen" phrase three times, asking Veekee James to tell her who she was.

Tomike was not left out as she also declared that she was "a chosen".

Watch the clip here:

Fans react to Veekee's chosen video

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@wurathescentgirl_:

"Chaotic combo."

@oromena._:

"I love osas. Her accent, Her composure, Her acts ❤️."

@damilolagrace:

"That slap was personal."

@lilianezenwuba:

"Nawaooo some people dem too doooooooo."

@chiiaamaka:

"Abeg my faves are all choosen by God."

@reviews_withgina:

"I love how tomike slapped her head 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. The thing enter ehn 😂😂😂😂."

@lanickky:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 wahala for singles o ehn. Since 12am on the 1st of January, na soso oppression from relationship and married people."

Verydarkman roars at Lord’s Chosen member’s testimony

Meanwhile, Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman blew hot over the testimony shared by a Lord's Chosen church member.

In the clip, an elderly man gave a testimony of how he overpowered his kidnappers and bragged about surviving harmful physical attacks.

VDM, reacting to the footage, called on the attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria as he complained bitterly over the testimony and subsequent ones.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng