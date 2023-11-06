A video of the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Nigeria's Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala dancing goes viral

The international Nigerian diplomat was seen showing off her dance moves at her first son's traditional wedding in Germany

Clips of the former Nigerian minister dancing with her sons' bride have sparked reactions online

Every mother, no matter who they might be, longs to see the day their sons and daughters get to tie the knot, as it is a day of immense joy for them.

A clip of former Nigeria's minister of finance and the current Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, dancing at her son's wedding has gone viral online.

Photos and clips of WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala dancing at her 1st son's traditional wedding go viral. Photo credit: @ngoziokonjo-iweala/@lindaikejiblogofficial

The renowned Nigerian politician was seen putting on quite a show as she danced with her son's bride, Lotte, at their traditional wedding in Germany.

Nigerians react to Okonjo-Iweala's son's choice of bride

After clips from the wedding celebrations went viral online, some netizens were quick to criticize Dr Okonjo's first son, Uzodinma Iweala, over his choice of bride.

The young was slammed for choosing to settle down with a white woman, an African, or a black woman.

Some noted that such a choice would see another generation of young African minds, culture and norms lost to history.

Watch the video of Dr Okonjo-Iweala dancing below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

Reactions trailed the viral clip of Dr Okonjo-Iweala dancing at son's wedding:

@icon_rich_jr:

"Before talking about her son, just know he’s the first black man to perform robotic surgery in the USA."

@og_scalenpencil369:

"Traditional wedding in a white man's land?"

@mr.agugua:

"This time be like na the oyibo woman marry the boy for papers."

@emmy_ogon:

"This one na big marriage for the oyinbo woman family. This time, na Oyinbo hit jackpot, because, Ngozi is part of the top 1% of the world."

@cenglish1010:

"This should be a sad event because this is another Igbo generation destroyed and flushed down the history of lost people."

@iamsunny_castro0147:

"So he chose white woman over our black queen."

@lilimaxo:

"Make una see o! Na Ankara be the Asoebi No much sererere of expensive lace to impress. No showing off of spraying cash... everything in moderation. What a beautiful wedding."

@ritchywearss:

"Mother of the groom wore thes ame Asoebi with her guests."

@dancosy_001:

"Thank God no be Nigerian woman or Igbo woman he marry."

@candybondy:

"So he chose to marry white woman despite the way these white people treat us."

