Aliko Dangote says investors applying for N50,000 or less will receive priority in the Dangote Refinery IPO

He urged Nigerians to invest in the refinery to create wealth and benefit from its economic opportunities

Economist Bismarck Rewane said the IPO could boost Nigeria’s capital market and encourage more citizens to invest

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, has announced that investors applying for N50,000 or less will receive priority in the Dangote Refinery's initial public offering (IPO).

He disclosed this during the final leg of the refinery's nationwide IPO roadshow in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where investors, business leaders, financial market experts and other stakeholders gathered to discuss the share sale.

Dangote prioritises investors with N50,000 or below as Refinery extends IPO deadline

Source: UGC

According to a statement issued by Dangote Group on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman said the company was committed to encouraging more Nigerians to participate in the offering.

“We will prioritise people with 50,000 and below,” Dangote said.

The initiative is expected to encourage participation among small-scale investors and give more Nigerians an opportunity to own shares in one of the country's major industrial projects.

Dangote urges Nigerians to invest in refinery

Dangote described the IPO as an opportunity for Nigerians to become part-owners of the refinery, noting that international and African investors had already committed substantial funds to the project.

He said the public offering would extend ownership opportunities to Nigerians, allowing them to benefit directly from the refinery's economic activities.

“African investors have invested in this refinery. Now it is time for Nigerians to invest in themselves and participate in a project that is creating value, jobs and opportunities for generations to come,” he said.

The businessman also encouraged prospective investors to take a long-term approach to the share purchase, highlighting its potential to support wealth creation and portfolio diversification.

He added that greater participation in the capital market could improve financial literacy and encourage a stronger culture of saving and investing among Nigerians.

According to him, understanding how businesses generate value would help citizens appreciate the role of investments in supporting economic growth.

Port Harcourt concludes nationwide IPO roadshow

The Port Harcourt event marked the final stop in the refinery's nationwide IPO roadshow, which was organised to raise public awareness of the share sale and encourage broader participation.

Dangote prioritises investors with N50,000 or below as Refinery extends IPO deadline

Source: UGC

By prioritising applications of N50,000 and below, Dangote Group is seeking to make the offering more accessible to retail investors, including Nigerians with relatively modest amounts to invest.

The initiative could also help broaden the refinery's ownership base by giving more individual investors an opportunity to participate in the company's future performance through the stock market.

Source: Legit.ng