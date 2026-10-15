NDC vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso said the party has agreed to consider all options to reduce petrol prices if elected in 2027

Kwankwaso revealed that he, presidential candidate Peter Obi, and party leader Seriake Dickson now share the same position on the fuel subsidy question

The former Kano governor described the party's proposed interventions as the 'mother of all subsidies', citing Nigerians' ongoing economic hardship

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, has said the party is prepared to restore the fuel subsidy if it wins power, describing the move as one of several options on the table to bring down petrol prices.

Kwankwaso made the remarks on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Thursday, saying he, presidential candidate Peter Obi, and party leader Senator Seriake Dickson had reached a common position on the issue after a series of internal discussions.

Rabiu Kwankwaso says NDC will return fuel subsidy Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

NDC ticket aligns on fuel subsidy

The former Kano State governor said the party's stance was driven by the severe economic pressure that Nigerians have faced since petrol subsidies were scrapped. He argued that corruption within the oil sector remained a central part of the problem and that addressing it could open the door to meaningful relief for consumers.

Kwankwaso and Obi had previously held differing views on the subject. Obi once backed the removal of the fuel subsidy but later shifted ground, promising to reinstate it under a corruption-free arrangement. Kwankwaso, on his part, had long pushed for the subsidy to return in a reformed structure that would push prices down.

President Bola Tinubu formally ended the petrol subsidy on May 29, 2023, during his inauguration speech, declaring that "subsidy is gone." The decision led to a steep rise in fuel costs, which fed into higher prices for goods and transport across the country.

What the NDC Is promising

Kwankwaso said the NDC had not ruled out any option that could ease the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians, calling the party's planned package of interventions the "mother of all subsidies." He added that the party would do everything within its power to improve living conditions if given the opportunity to govern.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, after leaving the African Democratic Congress earlier that month.

See the video of his comment on X here:

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng