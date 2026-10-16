Nigerian content creator Woli Agba has expressed concern about Toluwanisings’ widow following the gospel singer’s death

The comedian recounted how the grieving wife asked, “Where is my husband?” leaving him struggling to find the right words to comfort her

Woli Agba said the widow would need continued emotional and spiritual support long after mourners had left and the reality of her loss began to sink in

Nigerian content creator Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, has shared an emotional account of Toluwanisings’ widow following the sudden death of the gospel singer.

Toluwanisings died on Wednesday, October 14, according to a statement released by his family.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, October 15, Woli Agba described the painful moment the singer’s wife asked where her husband was, admitting that he struggled to find an answer that could comfort her.

Woli Agba expressed concern about Toluwanisings’ widow following the gospel singer’s death. Photos: @woliagba_ayoajewole/IG.

Source: Instagram

The content creator’s account offered a glimpse into the widow’s immediate grief as she faces life without the man she described as her passionate friend and the father of her children.

Woli Agba recounts widow’s painful question

According to the content creator, the question caught him off guard and left him searching for words to console the bereaved woman.

“And she asked, ‘Where is my husband?’” he wrote.

He explained that even finding a suitable Bible verse to address the moment proved difficult, as he struggled to respond to a question whose answer could not ease her pain.

Woli Agba also shared a particularly heartbreaking detail about the couple’s last moments together.

He said the widow’s last memory of her husband was that they were preparing to take their daughter to school.

Woli Agba worries about widow’s future

Beyond the immediate shock, the content creator expressed concern about the difficult days ahead for Toluwanisings’ wife.

He said she would have to navigate birthdays, anniversaries, lonely nights, and everyday moments when she would instinctively want to share something with her late husband.

Woli Agba urged people to support the widow beyond the funeral, noting that grief could become especially difficult when the crowd had gone home.

He prayed for God’s grace and comfort for her, expressing hope that she would find strength to endure the painful loss.

Read Woli Agba's Instagram post about Toluwanisings' widow here:

Reactions trail Woli Agba's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@apluseventsurprises stated:

"This really hits so differently and so close to home!!! God please comfort the wife and kids ooooooo.... Oluwa e jor ooo"

@houseofmohfabrics wrote:

"I’m completely speechless. May God comfort his wife and strengthen her daily. No one can replace her husband, but I pray his friends never stop showing up for her and their daughter. May she never walk this painful road alone."

@kikz_bake commented:

"It has now become a lonely journey, a journey of tou and your God, a journey that no man on earth cam consoles you only the Holy_Spirit that can help out. It is the time of reality, time to pick up from the start and work with God. It is a journey I can prayer for anyone to experience. May the Lord comfort her and the entire family"

Woli Agba says Toluwanisings would need continued emotional and spiritual support. Photo: @woliagba_ajewole/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings' PA shares late singer's final moments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toluwanisings' personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, shared the final moments of the singer.

He also recounted how efforts were made to revive the singer before he was reportedly taken to seven or eight hospitals in Ibadan.

Babadunni said some hospitals cited an ongoing doctors’ strike, while others allegedly failed to admit the singer

Source: Legit.ng