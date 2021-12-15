Singer Mayorkun has got people praising him online after videos of him helping colleague, Victony get around on stage surfaced online

Victony was involved in a car crash earlier this year and even with that he made a hit single with Mayorkun which they performed together

While many praised Mayorkun's humility, other say it is expected of him since he learned from the best, Davido

Popular singer, Mayorkun has got people commending the principles of humility he picked up from his former boss, Davido.

A video of Mayorkun pushing around colleague, Victony in his wheelchair on stage during a performance has made the rounds on social media.

The singers have a hit single, Holy Father and that was the song they performed together to the excitement of fans.

Victony stayed on a spot as Mayorkun jumped around with energy, not long after, Mayorkun decided to push his colleague around the stage as they continued singing together.

Nigerians react

iam_elizaabeth:

"Mayorkun is so humble."

9ine_marley:

"Normally Life no hard ."

wonahv2021:

"Behaves like Davido."

mide__fwesh:

"I pray he get to walk back again. God please."

pappythrill:

"I love this. Life easy o. Na just man difficult."

cjay_derek:

"Like father like son. Learnt from the best. Humanity is everything."

natalie_hojay:

"Davido teach am how to Dey humble."

woli_elenuu:

"Mayor really has that Davido spirit in him."

rachealoflife:

"ThankGod for his life, he would have died but God saved him from the accident, you will walk again very soon @vict0ny."

Mayorkun links up with 2baba in Dubai

Nigerian music stars Mayorkun and 2baba Idibia were among the top celebrities who stormed Dubai for the recently held One Africa Music Festival (OAFM) concert.

A video that made the rounds online captured the moment Mayorkun spotted the veteran entertainer in what appeared to be a reception area.

Upon sighting the singer, Mayorkun spared no time in paying his respects and 2baba was also quick to receive him with smiles and open arms.

After releasing each other from the grip, 2baba hailed the singer and they chatted a little before embracing for a second time.

