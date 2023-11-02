The video of cross-dresser Bobrisky touching his beard at an event has surfaced on social media

In the recording, he was dancing while playfully placing his hands affectionately on his chin

At one point, he tried to use his long black wig to cover the rough edges of his shaved beard

The video of controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, attending a party without his refined pictures has been sighted on social media. He was wearing a flowing black gown and trying to remove the hair covering his face.

Bobrisky, who is known for using special effects to disguise himself since he has been claiming to be a lady, was caught unaware as he mistakenly showed off his rough beard.

Bobrisky Shows Off Beard in video. Photo Credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky tried to cover his rough beard

In the recording, he tried to cover up when he realised he had exposed his rough beard while adjusting his hair.

Fans have reacted to the recording by laughing at the crossdresser, while some defended his action.

See the clip of Bobrisky's rough face here:

Fans react to the clip of Bobrisky's face

Reactions have trailed the video of Bobrisky showing off his beard. Here are some of the comments below.

@sd_lunalovegood7:

"Honestly, she might have PCOS. Hirsutism affects women too. I honestly wouldn't be in a space like that if I had a 5'o clock shadow even after shaving. Netflix and chill."

@violet_wangu_:

"When the body refuses to cooperate with the delusions."

@violet_wangu_

"Oh na wetin e dey cover be this ? He didn’t wax ?"

@bamaboyslim:

"Beard bout to bust out of the makeup."

@natashagoodness:

"Laser hair removal is an available option. Didn't she get the memo?"

@_lovelyne_:

"Bob said u people should not video him with android phone."

@nk.j.o:

"Chill y’all ,he I mean she prolly has Pcos."

@ifedolapoooo:

"Those are comedones he probably has blocked pores due to wearing makeup everyday and not washing the face properly and not using appropriate treatment for the face."

@str8_hunchos:

"It's a dude look at the feet."

@nickkylawve':

"Ewwwe and those girls was hailing him skin like milk, na skin like milo i see oo."

Bobrisky shares epic before and after picture

According to a previous report by Legit. ng Bobrisky had posted pictures he took before he became famous, and the ones he took after he had money.

He bragged about the importance of money as a significant thing a man needs as an integral part of transformation in his life.

In the old photo, Bobrisky was not looking too good, and fans had taken to the comment section to state their opinion about the pictures.

Source: Legit.ng