Veteran Nigerian journalist Reuben Abati created a stir on social media as he revealed the face of his wife

The popular TV anchor shared a post on his social media page to celebrate his wife as she turned a new age

Reuben described his wife, Kike as the closest person to him on earth who has helped transform so many things about his life

Reuben Abati, a famous Nigerian journalist and former spokesperson to President Goodluck Jonathan, has got people talking as he celebrated his wife, Kike, who turned a year older.

Dr Abati spoke glowingly about his wife as he shared bits of his thoughts about her and why he holds her in very high esteem.

Popular journalist Reuben Abati trends online as he celebrates his wife Kike on her birthday. Photo credit: @abati1990/@realtalkwithkike

Source: Instagram

Elegance, work ethic and beauty

The veteran media personality described his wife as the most caring person he has ever met in his life.

He also described Kike Abati as the best part of him who has changed his life tremendously, especially his fashion sense, over the last three years since they got married.

Dr Abati gushed over his wife more, noting that she has found a way to defy life's ageing process and has rather stayed young and beautiful.

Read Dr Abati's lengthy message to his wife on her birthday:

Netizens reacted to Dr Abati's post celebrating his wife

See some of the reactions that trailed Dr Abati's post:

@delemomoduovation:

"Happy birthday to my very dear Aburo. Many happy returns KIKI. Stay wonderfully blessed."

@patobil0r:

"She is such a beautiful woman! Happy Birthday Ma."

@ibymmn:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife Doctor.Looking forward to reading today’s column."

@akanbitheduke:

"Many congratulations to your wife. Aseyisamodun."

@wedonblow_tv:

"There are implications.... HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KIKI 1 OF LAGOS AYA ABATI."

@the_vimbai:

"This is so beautiful! Happy Birthday to Kike."

@ari_louis_xiii:

"Light skin is so beautiful hbd."

Source: Legit.ng