For Halloween, a content creator and influencer, Miss Demz, decided to recreate one of singer Tiwa Savage's looks

Miss Demz rocked the same white two-piece mesh outfit and rocked the hair and accessories as the singer

Tiwa Savage's former boss, Don Jazzy, shared the photos and revealed he thought he was looking at the singer

For Halloween, many people recreated celebrities' iconic looks, and an influencer chose to copy Tiwa Savage.

Miss Demz chose one of the singer's all-time favourite looks in a white two-piece mesh outfit.

Netizens react to photo of Tiwa Savage's lookalike

To the shock of many, the recreated photo got them doubting it was not Tiwa in both frames.

Miss Demz nailed the look with similar accessories as the singer's. Don Jazzy shared the content creator's post and commended her for successfully confusing him.

He wrote:

"Osheee I actually thought it was Queen T."

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's post

Many people expressed shock over how much Miss Demz looked like Tiwa Savage.

vanfaviaa:

"She looks more like Tiwa than Tiwa does."

thatjudith22:

"Na Tiwa i dey see oh i don't know for you."

bms_diadee:

"After sliding like 50 times now I see the difference."

chris__pills_:

"Na so God go dey confuse our enemy."

victorjoseph9011:

"Make them use two of them de advertise original and fake abeg."

fadesewa_10:

"She just recreated the picture. She ate it up. So pretty."

queenwuragoldjeweller:

"If not for the caption. Thought is Tiwa."

official_vee_1:

"She looks like Tiwa more than Tiwa.. Abi how una de take talk self."

iameniolamyde:

"Ha! No, be Tiwa be this? I refuse to be told this isn’t mama jam jam. This is Tiwa IJN."

