Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently got fans excited on social media over her plans for the second quarter of the year

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of sultry photos of herself and noted that Q1 was lit

Not stopping there, Tiwa asked her fans if they were ready for her in Q2, and many of them gushed over the post

Much loved Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, appears to have great things planned for the second quarter of the year, going by her recent post on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the mother of one shared a series of sultry photos of herself and explained her plans for the next three months in her caption.

In the snaps, Tiwa was seen rocking a white net crop top and skirt, and she complimented the look with her blonde and black ombre hair.

Fans gushed as Tiwa Savage posted sultry photos. Photos: @tiwasavage

According to Mama JamJam, her first quarter of the year was lit. She then asked fans if they were ready for the Q2 madness.

In her words:

“Who is ready for Q2 madness?”

See her post below:

Fans gush over Tiwa Savage’s photos as she shares plans for Q2

Read what some netizens had to say about the music star’s post below:

yhemo_lee:

“Mama J.”

lindaosifo:

“All the time.”

Taymesan_:

“So hot!!!”

shes_ayobami:

“BOO b00”

tolubally:

“Always ready.”

latchenko:

“If the company no solid, the journey go hard abeg.”

codyv100:

“Mama jam jam come and jam me”

Jbeautyfull:

“No road is long with GOOD COMPANY”

Bambam_bigilo:

“A day with tiwa or 5 million naira......me... A day with tiwa.”

jiobao1:

“Party don't pause.”

Iamharrymohar:

“Mama T'”

teeiebs:

“YES O!!! Let's go there!!!!”

Mr_tormentor:

“My celebrity girlfriend @tiwasavage.”

