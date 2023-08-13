Nollywood stars Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi's son Ireoluwa is a yer older today, August 13

Toyin took to her Instagram page with photos of her son and gushed over him with prayers

Kolawole Ajeyemi also shows off his son on his page, and netizens sent in birthday wishes and prayers

Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, the son of Nollywood actors Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi, has turned four today, August 13.

As expected, the excited parents announced their son's birthday with beautiful, heart-melting posts.

Netizens celebrate with Toyin Abraham on son's birthday Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

On her IG page, Toyin shared Ire's photos and, in the caption, prayed for him and reiterated her love.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my son, Ìrèoluwa OkikiJesu Ajeyemi, blessed are you ọmọ mi, you will always excel in all you do. Mummy loves you always."

See the post below:

Kolawole Ajeyemi shared a more lengthy caption, he thanked God for his son and rained prayers on him.

The actor's caption read:

"Happy birthday Son #Ire. Dear God, I thank You for the gift of my son that you have given onto me. On this special day, I pray that You Lord would bless him with all the joys and happiness that life has to offer. I pray that You would guide him in all his endeavors, and help him to grow into the man You have created him to be. Amen."

Check out Ajeyemi's post below:

Netizens celebrate with Toyin Abraham and hubby

As expected, fans and colleagues of th couple took to their comment sections with good wishes and prayers for their son.

Read comments gathered below:

_rennykeji:

"Happy birthday Ireoluwa, omo world best wishing you long life and prosperity igba odun iseju kan ni Amin."

realomosexy:

"Happy birthday to your Handsome son . ❤️"

rickyola_sa:

"Happy birthday Ireoluwa ! My Cutie Pituri God bless you forever my brother ❤️"

suzybanty:

"My darling Ireiluwa, you'll reign and rule your generation in Jesus name. Happy birthday omo Ajeyemi."

mrportable_harejan:

"More years to celebrate boy, continue growing in every good things "

abiolakashaam:

"Hbd Ireoluwa May you continue to grow In God’s blessing ❤️ Amen we love you."

jideawobona:

"Happy birthday Ire bobo."

officialadesanyatoyosi:

"Happy birthday dear son long life and prosperity @kolawoleajeyemi."

otunba_seafood:

"Amen Amen Amen in Jesus name fire ❤️ happy birthday to OKIKI JESU "

adesewa.oni.121:

"Happy birthday to my honourable son. Age with bundles of grace to you my golden son. Amen ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng