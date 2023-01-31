Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, recently opened up on being very spiritual among other things

In the recent interview, the movie star explained how she was a stillborn and a prophet brought her back to life at the hospital

According to Toyin, many people thought she would actually become a pastor due to her being very spiritual in the past

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Much loved Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, recently spoke about her spiritual side as she opened up on her birth and more.

During an exclusive interview with This Day, the mother of one revealed that she has always been a very spiritual person and it often affected her when she did not pay attention to that side of her.

According to her, she would still follow her flesh despite hearing from the Lord and seeing it in her dreams. However, things started to work out once she started to pay attention to her spirituality.

Actress Toyin Abraham opens up on her mysterious birth and spiritual gifts. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Also during the interview, Toyin revealed that she was actually a stillborn and her parents had to throw her away before a clergyman from Ibadan asked about her at the hospital and brought her back to life. The Ijakumo star also added that she was one of those children who was born with dreadlocks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her words:

“I’m actually dada-those people that naturally have dreadlocks from birth. Since birth, I have been spiritual. My parents told me that I was stillborn so they had to throw me away. Then there was a clergyman from Ibadan who came to the hospital and asked about me and I was brought back to life. I was told that I never cried or did anything until the day of my naming ceremony. It was the moment they named me Oluwatoyin that I started crying as a baby.

“Again, when they wanted to shave off my locks they had to tell me it was the Holy Spirit because I didn’t want them to do it.”

It was gathered that many believed Toyin Abraham will become a pastor due to her spirituality and she even attended Bible School to prepare her for that path but all that changed when she met veteran actress, Bukky Wright, and starred in her first movie in 2003.

Toyin Abraham named highest-grossing actress, beats Funke Akindele, others

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, was recently named the top-grossing female actor for the year 2022.

The list which was compiled by FilmOne Entertainment showed Toyin alongside her colleagues who were among the highest-grossing for the stated year.

Interestingly, Toyin bagged the top spot, beating Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, Toni Tones and more.

Source: Legit.ng