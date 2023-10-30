Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has rocked Alhaja style and gushed over her appearance as she shared her photo with fans

In the caption of her post, she wished her lovers a happy new week and noted that the new week gives a constant opportunity to do more

Her beauty wowed fans, and they complimented her lovely dress sense and her youthful looks in the comment section

Actress and businesswoman Regina Daniels has wormed her way into the hearts of more people with her beautiful Alhaja look. She posted a collage of her beautiful dress on her Instagram page.

In the post, she wore a flowery Ankara gown with matching headgear. She used a veil to cover her head and shoulders. And she complimented it with an expensive bag.

Regina Daniels Flaunts Effortless Beauty, Steps Out in Alhaja’s Attire. Photo Credit @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels writes a quote for her fans

The mother of two wrote a lovely quote to encourage her followers to do more for humanity. According to her, the new week allows people to do more and be in something that elevates one's soul.

Fans were happy with the actress and noted how gorgeous she looked in her Alhaja's style.

See her post here:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Nollywood actress Regina Daniels about her beautiful dress sense. Here are some of the comments below.

@bongoideas:

"Anytime is see this lady, I understand why she chose money over love. 78 years old man."

@sweezzy1:

"I too like this YARINYA."

@leeemah_boland:

"Gorgeous."

@prettyhaleemah__:

"It’s giving Hajia Haleema."

@real.ibrahim.aliyu:

"Really you look beautiful."

@princesscandice11:

"The beauty is beautifully beautiful."

@feenah_umar_24:

"The wife of a beautiful boy ba."

@fweshkidcomedies:

"All Regina fans let’s gather here."

@okoliepraise:

"My beautiful sister ."

@lalah_kay:

"Fully dressed."

Source: Legit.ng