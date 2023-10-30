The viral video and photos of Wizkid in Tony Elumelu's mansion on a courtesy visit have sparked reactions online

Samklef praised Wizkid for being a celebrity without a stain on his reputation and hailed him as the original 001

He also urged Davido to look at how Wizkid lives and emulate him instead of jumping everywhere and behaving like a man not raised in the US

In music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka, Samklef's world, David Adeleke, aka Davido, is no longer the 001 like he claims at home and abroad.

Reacting to Wizkid visiting billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu, Samklef called Davido out again and lambasted him.

The music producer said Wizkid is the real 001, unlike Davido, who shines on the glory of his billionaire father.

Shading Davido for allegedly owing a lot of people, Samklef praised Wizkid for not having any stain on his reputation.

"See our original 001 now with Tony elumelu Clean money! Ne bo like one owe be owe wey no Dey let us hear word my father this my father that. Daddy’s boy. See men now! No stain. Wizkidayo x tonyelunelu."

Netizens react to Samklef's post

The music producer, who had earlier revealed that Davido blocked him on social media, sparked mixed reactions, with most people bashing him.

november_kennedy:

"Klef but Davido they give and him they help ppl he might not be perfect but him better pass wizzy!!! In terms of supporting ppl."

wf_franklyn's profile picture

"I pray your children will not inherit your behavior, DAVIDO no be your mate."

kalonji21113:

"God bless you Samklef . Keep up the good work."

smart__411:

"Omoh but this Wizkid get level sha."

fola_balogun01:

"I swear I can't hold it again I think I need to unfollow you now."

tizzy_fog:

"Samklef should have gotten some accolades in Fc oo but at some point he fuccked up too but for me I’ll accept him cos he’s part of our starboy journey lol this are the real day 1 of wiz no cap."

donreal_blogg:

"See as you dey worship your junior brother as if you no get lyf."

onome_miss:

"You dey compare people wealth but your own nor reach their own.. all these is so unnecessary honestly.. it’s well. One day you’d grow up."

Samklef blasts Davido for threatening accusers

Legit.ng earlier reported that following Davido's tweets threatening to deal with the several people who have called him out for owing them, Samklef reacted.

In a video, the music producer made fun of the singer's 001 title and asked him to clear the air on owing people or not.

He also urged Davido to look at how Wizkid lives and emulate him instead of jumping everywhere and behaving like a man not raised in the US.

