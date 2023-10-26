Embattled Nigerian singer Naira Marley finally bites back as he drags colleagues to court for some allegations made against him

The controversial Streetpop singer, through his legal team, announced that they were dragging singer and producer K-Solo to court

In the publication, Naira's team noted that some statements and allegations made by K-Solo while on the show Rubbin' Minds were defamatory

Embattled popular Streetpop artist Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, finally fights back as he strives to protect his name and brand.

Through his legal team earlier today, Thursday, October 26, 2023, Naira Marley revealed that he was set to drag singer and music producer K-Solo to court.

Streetpop artist Naira Marley slams K-Solo & a couple of actresses with lawsuit over allegations about Mohbad's death. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@nairamarley/@obaksolo

The lawyers of the Soapy crooner noted their reasons for filing a lawsuit against K-Solo, noting that it was on defamatory grounds.

Naira Marley sues K-Solo

The singer's legal team revealed that K-Solo made some allegations on the show Rubbin' Minds where he said Naira Marley cannot say he doesn't have hands in the death of his signee, Mohbad.

Naira's team also noted that the K-Solo and a couple of other elements were the ones that spearheaded a campaign of calumny against him with baseless and untrue allegations.

Many have noted that the two other actresses mentioned in the public statement are Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

However, it must be stated that the statement didn't mention either of the actresses' names.

Read the full statement released by Naira Marley's team below:

See how netizens reacted to Naira Marley's lawsuit

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the public statement as Naira Marley drags K-Solo to court:

@donbrymo12:

"Abeg naira no sue only k solo sue me too infact sue all of us , na u killl am."

@esther_modella:

"The same Naira Marley wey dey Detention Abi another one?"

@sandrabenede:

"More is on the LIST…. Naira is coming."

@itz_mizz_queen:

"The bullying and unrest with videos here n there is what??? Nigerians deserve the leaders they have. Werey lo poju!!!"

@rilwanbeauty:

"No shaking, evidence plenty. They say if you inflict pain on physical harm on someone and the person dies within one year and a day after your assault you are to be held accountable to for the person's death."

@cuttiecuddly:

"Then that means Wunmi needs to sue a lot of people..."

@iam_bmodel:

"I support him, because the way He was shouting on National TV that He killed him without any evidence is too bad. He bullied him but tagging him the killer is too far off it."

@gdjavu:

"#justiceformohbad and Lessons for the ignorants education no be scam *scapegoat1."

@menarelazy:

"Small nyash Dey shake o. Physical b u l l y dey fear cyber b u l l y."

@xtrapppp:

"But naira Marley did not kill Mohbad… Naira pls do your thing."

