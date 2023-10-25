A recent video of internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido and his wife, Chioma, sparked reactions online

The lovely couple who recently welcomed a set of twins together were seen going out on a dinner date

The video got people talking, as many were quick to hail the pair as one of the most beautiful celebrity couples on the African continent

A video of renowned Nigerian singer Davido stepping out with his wife, Chioma, has caught the attention of many online.

The beautiful couple who recently welcomed a set of twins went on a dinner date, and the video together went viral.

A video of Davido and Chioma going on a date emerged online. Photo credit: @therayztv

Chioma was seen rocking a stunning yellow outfit with curve-enhancing jeans and trousers.

Fans hail Davido and Chioma as "Most powerful celebrity couple"

The mother of twins was seen in the viral clip flaunting her stunning curves as she walked down the stairs to meet up with her boo.

In the viral clip, Chioma looked effortlessly beautiful as she walked up to Davido.

Fans couldn't help but hail the lovers as the "Most powerful couple in Africa."

See the clip of the couple together below:

Fans react to a clip of Davido and Chioma going out on a dinner date

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Davido and Chioma's video below:

@ajokeadekanle:

"Beauty with good character."

@emmanuelsomto:

"She’s so beautiful."

@chispain:

"I couldn’t agree more."

@sandymagdalene94:

"I love her so much."

@boatswain.tessa:

"Why wear a shirt and exposed like that?"

@alaribesarah:

"Chioma looks like uche Montana that acted Better half."

@immatellyouthetruth_:

"This chioma too fine."

@diadis_glamz:

"I swear I miss seeing Chioma very calm human."

@christiana_pinkiee:

"She's so so beautiful."

@choicespiritdidoo:

"Make Ninanightmare no see this one start dragging again ooo."

Davido posts video amidst news of welcoming twins with Chioma

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido posted a video of himself in a hotel lobby amidst reports of him and Chioma welcoming a twin together.

Despite social media going agog about the news of him welcoming a set of twins in the U.S., the singer left many hanging as he refused to confirm the report.

However, a clip of OBO and Chioma leaving the hospital in Davido's dad's Rolls Royce leaked online days afterwards, confirming the report.

