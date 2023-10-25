Global site navigation

Local editions

“Highest Paid City Boy”: Video As Burna Boy Shuts Down Lagos Club With Briefcase Full of Pounds
Celebrities

“Highest Paid City Boy”: Video As Burna Boy Shuts Down Lagos Club With Briefcase Full of Pounds

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Nigerian singer Burna Boy caused a stir online after a video captured his dramatic entrance into an exclusive Lagos nightclub
  • The self-proclaimed African giant was seen in the company of friends as he brought a luxury briefcase stuffed with British pounds to spend at the venue
  • Burna Boy's action has revived a debate online over the lifestyles of affluent Nigerian musicians

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The arrival of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy at a Lagos nightclub with a luxury briefcase stuffed with hard currency caused quite a stir online.

The "African Giant" singer was filmed arriving at an exclusive club in Lagos, flaunting his wealth in the company of his friends.

Burna Boy, Burna Boy spends Pounds in Lagos club, Burna Boy
Burna Boy enters Lagos club with a briefcase of British pounds Credit: @burnaboygram
Source: Instagram

The video showed the musician being greeted by some young men and security guards around as he entered the venue.

Read also

Wizkid sets social media abuzz with video of him recording songs in a restaurant: “It's not stress”

Burna, dressed in his usual high style, was seen with an astounding quantity of British pounds in a sleek luxury briefcase.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

People at the gathering and on social media were immediately drawn to the video of the superstar holding a briefcase stuffed with pounds.

See the video below:

Burna Boy at a Lagos club with pounds causes a stir

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

djdestino_official:

"THE AFRICAN GIANT."

shego_nana:

"Men no wan see anybody make nobody see men haha Talk to wizzy directly burna una 3 kuku dey Lagos like this …. Enishorire who una wan dey pressure."

thisiskingx:

"Highest-paid city boy."

yrnlavish001:

"When he said I go show you say pounds and dollars dey, nor be carry talk biggest."

umuahiabioz:

"Richest Artist in Africa. With evidence . We no day owe anybody money oo."

Read also

"Be like say na Mohbad spirit": Nigerian man shares video of rare creature he found in his compound

boluwest15:

"Burna boy number to the world."

Ed Sheeran speaks about Burna Boy's smoking habit

Prominent UK superstar Ed Sheeran attracted the attention of Nigerians with a revelation he made about the Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

In a recent interview, the UK artist narrated a one-time experience he got really high and mentioned that it was from being in the company of the Last Last hitmaker.

Ed Sheeran said that was the first time he had seen a person "ingest" such an amount of "smoke".

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel