Nigerian singer Burna Boy caused a stir online after a video captured his dramatic entrance into an exclusive Lagos nightclub

The self-proclaimed African giant was seen in the company of friends as he brought a luxury briefcase stuffed with British pounds to spend at the venue

Burna Boy's action has revived a debate online over the lifestyles of affluent Nigerian musicians

The arrival of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy at a Lagos nightclub with a luxury briefcase stuffed with hard currency caused quite a stir online.

The "African Giant" singer was filmed arriving at an exclusive club in Lagos, flaunting his wealth in the company of his friends.

The video showed the musician being greeted by some young men and security guards around as he entered the venue.

Burna, dressed in his usual high style, was seen with an astounding quantity of British pounds in a sleek luxury briefcase.

People at the gathering and on social media were immediately drawn to the video of the superstar holding a briefcase stuffed with pounds.

Burna Boy at a Lagos club with pounds causes a stir

djdestino_official:

"THE AFRICAN GIANT."

shego_nana:

"Men no wan see anybody make nobody see men haha Talk to wizzy directly burna una 3 kuku dey Lagos like this …. Enishorire who una wan dey pressure."

thisiskingx:

"Highest-paid city boy."

yrnlavish001:

"When he said I go show you say pounds and dollars dey, nor be carry talk biggest."

umuahiabioz:

"Richest Artist in Africa. With evidence . We no day owe anybody money oo."

boluwest15:

"Burna boy number to the world."

Ed Sheeran speaks about Burna Boy's smoking habit

Prominent UK superstar Ed Sheeran attracted the attention of Nigerians with a revelation he made about the Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

In a recent interview, the UK artist narrated a one-time experience he got really high and mentioned that it was from being in the company of the Last Last hitmaker.

Ed Sheeran said that was the first time he had seen a person "ingest" such an amount of "smoke".

