Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has taken to social media to show off some of his luxury cars

The Grammy-winning musician impressed fans as he shared photos of his Rolls Royce and Lamborghini

In the snaps, Burna Boy rocked outfits to match his cars, and fans had interesting reactions to the photos

Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, has now showcased some of the cars in his garage.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star put his red Rolls Royce and purple Lamborghini on full display.

Burna Boy flaunts his luxury cars. Photos: @burnaboygram

In the photos, Burna Boy was seen dressed like a hip-hop star from the 2000s as he rocked a baggy red and blue Fubu top paired with navy blue baggy jeans. He also wore matching Timberland boots and a red cap.

In one of the snaps, the music star posed in front of his red Rolls Royce. Another photo showed the plush interior of the car as Burna rolled the roof down to display the white leather seats.

In another photo, the Grammy-winning musician showcased his purple Lamborghini. The car had its doors open as Burna squatted in front of it with his lilac-coloured baggy top and jeans with Timberland boots.

In the caption, the music star wrote:

“To cut a long story short, DEY PLAY!”

See his post below:

Reactions as Burna Boy poses with his luxury cars

It did not take long for Burna Boy’s photos to catch the attention of many fans. A number of them took to his comment section to drool over his snaps. Read some of their comments below:

portharcourthq:

“ODG Senior man give me the Lamborghini make I use dey drive bolt Dey balance you every weekly.”

fari_alseppe:

“Drop-top the Rolls Royce, DEY PLEY.”

badmulato:

“Fine fine fine boyyyyyyy.”

rashford_junior_:

“Drip too hard.”

Quan_boy_of_sa:

“Evidence Choke!! HIghest Capo!!!”

Officialkingzzy:

“Doings .”

deo_lee21:

“One ferrari dey play, Two Lamborghini dey play, Maybach, dey play.”

albertfreshez:

“This guy don miss him cars. Dude bought cars he only drives ones a year . That's some next level flex. He just had to take them dammn pictures because like this now. It’s till 2025.”

roy_d_king:

“Agbada no be for children. And Odogwu no be nick name @burnaboygram much respect.”

_imade.szn:

“Way too big.”

