Tonto Dikeh has addressed the public as she confirmed her recent position with the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood star was unveiled by APC's national women leader, Dr Mary Alile, on Monday, October 23

In the latest update, Tonto addressed the public about her mission, while a video of her doing the victory dance spiked the curiosity of many

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has been in the news lately after being unveiled at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat, Abuja, on Monday, October 24.

After receiving tonnes of backlashes, the actress took to social media to confirm her stance in the ruling party as she dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where she was the deputy governorship candidate during the 2023 general election.

In a lengthy post by Tonto, she emphasised that she was determined to put emotions aside to improve the country for youth and young women.

She noted the importance of visionary leadership and selfless service for the benefit of humanity.

The actress expressed confidence that Nigerians would eventually see the positive outcomes of their decision. She affirmed her belief in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

In part, she wrote:

"Facts accompanied by evidence usually bring arguments to an end, which propel drastic decisions and changes for the common good.

"Having been presented with these facts, goals and vision of the current renewed hope agenda, I have decided to put emotions aside and continue to work for the greater good of the Nigerian youth, women and the country at large as I have always done through the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS) platform in partnership with the Federal Government.

"As a patriotic Nigerian, a progressive youth and an advocate of girl-child, i want to reiterate that i believe in the prosperity of Nigeria under the RENEWED HOPE AGENDA OF President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR."

Tonto dances as she joins APC

In another video sighted by Legit.ng online, the movie star and her new political colleagues played the viral internet game of unveiling the celebrant.

Tonto was seen dancing as the party members officially welcomed her on board.

Tonto Dikeh's APC confirmation spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the hot takes from netizens below:

etin_bureno:

"We know from the beginning I can't wait to see Iyabo joining APC."

jay_onazi:

"Nobody wants to do the right thing anymore. everybody wan belong, the youths are doomed. Everyone who claims they are fighting for the youths are fighting for their pockets and families."

fisa_bim:

"If you can’t beat them you join them."

ebere_m:

"I don't like the party, but u I like, u have used ur status to uplift many Nigerians. If u can't beat them, then u join them!!!! I still love n believe in u Mama T."

faustinaonyi:

"Now let me tell you one thing for our voice to be heard with most have a representative inside. You can't correct or make an impacts if you're not inside so for alot of things to be corrected we must have a representative inside who have us in mind."

thegirlariana_:

"The Hunger for power made you join APC? Wow, congrats ma."

zahra_babylo:

"A big congratulations ma this is just the beginning of your success. Fire on."

small_azaman:

"Na why u no rest b dis all your post justice for Mohbad justice for Mohbad how u go do na till now no justice."

celebritylord7:

"Moving in right directions, maybe someday you become Madam Gov God willing."

Actor Lateef advises President Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had been urged to emulate the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in his education policies and ensure that education is free at the tertiary level.

Ibrahim Lateef, a fast-growing actor and a final-year Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife student, made the call in an interview with Legit.ng.

