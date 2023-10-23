Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has, in a surprising turn of events, called her father out for being a fraud

On her Instagram story channel, the singer accused her father of being a deadbeat and said she owed him nothing

Cynthia also added that her father has been going about telling all sorts of lies about her to his family members

Even though Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan, aka Cynthia Morgan, has a dad, she counts herself as someone without one.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, the singer revealed her father likes to talk about how he should be taken care of so he can pray for his kids, even though the statement has made her realise he is a fraud.

Cynthia Morgan talked down on her father. Photo credit: @trulymadrina/@zechukwusblog

Source: Instagram

According to Cynthia, she doesn't have money, and her father being a fraud is why she is finally asking for a DNA test.

The singer noted that she doesn't owe her father anything, not even a WAEC certificate, and he has been going around telling lies about her to his family members.

Cynthia also said her father had been trying to get on blogs, hence the public demand for a DNA test.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cynthia Morgan's post

Cynthia's post stirred reactions from Nigerians, especially those who could relate to her daddy issues.

Read some comments gathered below:

virtually.an.angel:

"If we start awarding dead beats dads on here, mine will win the gold medal, all round category. A sorry man!"

niffy_unusual:

"I won't blame her sha because you people that have a responsible and good father don't know what God has done for you and y'all can never relate."

iam_skinnybee:

"Mine is worse girl, let’s not just start talking about deadbeat fathers because people ain’t ready for that conversation."

booboo.ng:

"She's trying to control the narrative herself before he mess up her name.. Some parents believe once they give birth to you, they've done their best so its you who should take care of them..Some make their teenage kids bread winners.. smh."

ronnyeboony:

"Cynthia looks like She is going through a lot and a lot is going through Her..but if she want a DNA ..who are we to say otherwise."

tiwalola2023:

"You see Nigerian parents ehn hmm let me just keep shut."

_prettykikky:

"A father doesn’t knows his daughter’s pain isn’t a father "

chizoba2812:

"Some parents are the cause of they children depression."

Cynthia Morgan shares experience at Jude Okoye's label

Still on Cynthia Morgan, Legit.ng reported that the singer took to social media to share her experience with her former record label, Northside Music.

Cynthia, who was once signed to the label owned by Jude Okoye, shared how they claimed they bought her a house and car, including putting her on allowance.

The dancehall singer claimed it was all a cover-up, stating that the label said many hurtful things to her off-camera that made her give up on humanity.

Source: Legit.ng