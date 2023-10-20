Evangelist Kathy Woghiren of the Loveworld music and art was endowed with a VIP membership endowed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria

She was also honoured with the Julius Nyerere Leadership Prize Award by the Young African Professionals and Entrepreneurs

Woghiren is instrumental to the success recorded in the career of gospel artists like Testimony Jaga, Kelly Lyon, Sinach, Buchi, Ada Ehi, among others

The Loveworld music and arts boss, Evangelist Kathy Woghiren, formerly Oyakhilome, was recently conferred with an honorary doctorate in music, film, and arts by Weldios University.

On the same day, Woghiren received a VIP membership endowed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). She was also honoured with the Julius Nyerere Leadership Prize Award by the Young African Professionals and Entrepreneurs (YAPE Africa), the Julius Nyerere Hall of Fame Award by YAPE, and the Grand Matron Award by the All-African Students Union (AASU).

AGN president Emeka Rollas extended heartfelt congratulations to Woghiren. He shared the association's plans to collaborate with her organization to produce wholesome and truth-based movies in the Nollywood and film industry globally.

Nollywood actors join Kathy Woghiren as she's conferred with Phd in film, music and art. Photo: @evangkathy

Notable attendees at the conferment included Blossom Chukwujekwu, Victor Osuagwu, Kelly Lyon, a delegation from the Actors Guild of Nigeria led by the National Secretary, Abubakar Yakubu, a delegation from the All-African Students Union led by the president, Osisiogu Osikenyi, a delegation from the Young African Professionals and Entrepreneurs (YAPE-Africa) led by Engr Okewu Abel, a delegation from the Gospel Music Ministers Association of Nigeria, and many others.

Woghiren's remarkable journey in the Loveworld music and arts ministry, pioneered with the support of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, was instrumental in nurturing and shaping countless talents known for their global achievements in music and artistry.

Artistes like Testimony Jaga, Kelly Lyon, Tru South, UR Flames, Sinach, Eben, Buchi, Jahdiel, Joe Praize, Ada Ehi, Chris Shalom, KMK, Bishop Chikancy Israel Strong, Password, God's Creed, Kids can, kings Can, Dapsy Banks, Protek, Crix B, TAK, Daniel Mylez, TB1, Sister Wisdom, CSO and many others owe their success to her mentorship.

Kathy is happily married to Ken Woghiren and blessed with exceptional children, symbolising inspiration and accomplishment in music, film, and arts.

Source: Legit.ng