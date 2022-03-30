Nigerian gospel musician Sinach is more than thankful to God as she witnesses yet another birthday celebration

The Waymaker hitmaker is celebrating her golden jubilee and she flooded her Instagram page with lovely pictures to mark the new age

Sinach equally shared a video showing the adorable moment she was serenaded by friends who flew down to Dominica in a bid to celebrate the special moment with her

Fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in her comment section with congratulatory birthday messages

Popular Nigerian gospel star Osinachi Joseph Egbu aka Sinach has been lovingly celebrated by friends, family members and her fans in the online community as she clocks a new age on Wednesday, March 30.

The musician kicked off the celebration of her golden jubilee with a post shared on Instagram in which she expressed her gratitude and appreciation to God for his mercies.

Nigerian singer Sinach clocked 50 in style and is grateful to God. Photo: @therealsinach

In yet another birthday post, the Waymaker singer mentioned how she has been blessed and how God has been so good to her.

Sinach wrote:

“A million tongues would never be enough to tell all you have done. With everything within my very soul. I say thank you Jesus. You are faithful. You are good. You have blessed me more than I dreamed of. You’ve been so good more than I can explain.”

Friends celebrate with Sinach

The celebrant was not left to celebrate the big 50 all on her own as indicated by a video post shared on Instagram.

Sinach disclosed that friends flew down to Dominica to celebrate with her. The singer was seen looking all smiles as she was serenaded with a happy birthday song.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Sinach

tope_alabi_ said:

"Beautiful Sister @50 . The new phase of your life is blessed. Love you @therealsinach ❤️"

nikkilaoye said:

"Happy 50th birthday sis @therealsinach. God bless you more as you add a new year today Amen ❤️ much love to you always."

mahaliabuchanan said:

"Happy bday Mama Sinach, I love you dearly! May the Lord continue to bless you! You’re a blessing to us ❤️."

wale.adenuga said:

bimpeonakoya day Sister. Praying God will cause you to increase in wisdom and stature and favour with God and men!"

bimpeonakoya said:

"Happy Birthday Sinach!!!❤️❤️❤️ thanking and Rejoicing with you today for Gods Faithfulness, Mercies and abundance of His Blessings upon you and yours."

US Congress honors singer Sinach

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that gospel musician Sinach gained international recognition.

The celebrated music star was honoured by the US Congress in Texas and she was awarded a certificate.

According to US honourable member, Sheila Jackson Lee, Sinach deserves to be respected for her tireless efforts.

