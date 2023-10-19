Nigerian small-size actor Big Bash trends online after a clip of him sharing a hilarious experience he had with a policeman

The comic shared in a viral clip how he was treated like a child by a policeman while coming back from somewhere with his friend

He noted that the police officer nearly arrested his friend on the thought that he was a child and had been kidnapped

Young small-size Nigerian actor and comedian Bashiru Balogun, aka Big Bash, recently stirred emotions online with a story he shared with Nedu Wazobia.

The comic in a trending video revealed how he was treated by a police officer who thought he was a child.

Small-size actor Big Bash trends as he shares his recent experience with a Nigerian policeman. Photo credit: @originalbigbash

Source: Instagram

Bash shared that his friend, who was riding in the car with him, was nearly arrested because of him.

Bash slams police officer

The comic noted how a police officer stopped him and his friend on their way back from somewhere.

Bash said it was late, and on their way back, a police officer stopped their car, shining his torchlight in his face while querying his friend.

He noted that the policeman kept asking his friend where he got the child from and where they were going that late at night.

Bashiru said the policeman was adamant about his friend's rebuttal that he was an adult until he shouted at him himself.

Watch the hilarious narration below:

Netizens react to Big Bash's story

See the reactions that trail the clip below:

@dd_martyman:

"I don laugh enter Prison wear uniform."

@adenikeshuma:

"Bashiru omo Euba, we actually went to the same secondary, nah front baba Dey sit that year."

@___unruly.___:

"Normal you look like kid."

@comment_cop12:

"E say E know even get hair for armpit."

@missdivaluscious:

"This is so funny."

@duby.frank:

"Sorry about your experience ’BIG BABY’.

@djronzyofficial:

"If this video, funny pass serious comedy and made your morning gather here."

@nikeshaircutspecial:

"I have watched this video like 10 times already."

@kingjennybae0079:

" this one off me I don laugh tire chai sorry elder."

@liborous_oshoma_gcfr:

"“Oga are you deaf” the police man go shock."

@ebenezer_amadi:

" This guy is effortlessly funny."

Big Bash reacts as street kids tag him as a 15-year-old

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls an experience Big Bash shared that he had with some kids while being stuck in traffic.

The Papa Ajasco actor noted that some boys who saw him in traffic couldn't believe that small-size actor was their age mate.

Bash also shared that the kids took turns guessing how old he was.

Source: Legit.ng