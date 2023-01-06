Small-sized actor Big Bash had a swell time with some kids on the street trying to guess his age

The actor was in a car and while the kids guessed his age, he pointed out that if he had been promiscuous when he was younger, he would have given birth to them

The actor ended up giving the boys some change after he made sure to let them know he is as old as all their ages put together

Papa Ajasco actor Big Bash had a swell time talking to some kids while stuck in traffic.

The boys couldn't believe that the small-sized actor isn't their age mate, and they took turns guessing how old he is.

Reactions as Big Bash lectures kids about his age

Source: Instagram

A thoroughly amused Big Bash noted that if he had been allowed to tow the path of promiscuity, he would have had all the boys making fun of him as his children.

The actor collected money from someone who had fun laughing at the exchange and handed it to one of the boys who seemed older than the rest.

One of the younger boys again made fun of the small-sized actor by calling him a five-year-old and the other man in the car pointed out that he is a 'senior man'.

"Na watin my eye Dey see everyday for lagos be this o!! Dem say senior man na 15 years Visuals: @ezugwuchukwudi"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Big Bash's video

iam_elo_c:

"Ahh sorry boss no mind i know think say them get tv for house who no watch baba tope for Lagos Sorry baba mi ❤️"

humphrey8125:

"That guy Dey boast sey if you pass 5years make he know why..eya dem nor know."

lanreofour:

"Hahaha sorry oooo my brother, the children see you in them ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

riri.akoji:

"It’s not too late oo cos in 20 years time you’d still be 14 years old"

sirr_dq:

"If you pass 5years make I know why "

excellentmorgan:

"Dem say 15 years, dem nor know say u don reach 16 year"

